The places where trash used to be dumped in the city were cleaned and attractive rangolis were drawn as part of the cleanliness drive launched by the Mysuru City Corporation whose teams are working in three shifts 24 x 7 for keeping the city clean in view of Dasara festivities. Pourakarmikas of the respective wards sketched attractive rangolis and also planted saplings at one location covering all 65 wards as part of the campaign.
Cleanliness drive
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.