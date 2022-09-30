The places where trash used to be dumped in the city were cleaned and attractive rangolis were drawn as part of the cleanliness drive launched by the Mysuru City Corporation whose teams are working in three shifts 24 x 7 for keeping the city clean in view of Dasara festivities. Pourakarmikas of the respective wards sketched attractive rangolis and also planted saplings at one location covering all 65 wards as part of the campaign.