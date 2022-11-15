Children’s day out

November 15, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Round Table India and Ladies Circle, as part of Round Table India Week celebrations, organised a day out for around 100 visually challenged students of Ranga Rao Memorial School for differently abled on the occasion of Children’s Day. Lunch was hosted for the children at an Italian restaurant here. Aparna Ranga, Chairperson, Mysore Amity Ladies Circle said, “Nothing makes us happier than feeding people. It’s every child’s right to be celebrated. On the occasion of Children’s Day, we are trying to put a smile on their faces and in the process bring smiles into ours.”