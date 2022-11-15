Children’s day out

November 15, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Visually challenged students of Ranga Rao Memorial School during their Children’s Day outing in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Round Table India and Ladies Circle, as part of Round Table India Week celebrations, organised a day out for around 100 visually challenged students of Ranga Rao Memorial School for differently abled on the occasion of Children’s Day. Lunch was hosted for the children at an Italian restaurant here. Aparna Ranga, Chairperson, Mysore Amity Ladies Circle said, “Nothing makes us happier than feeding people. It’s every child’s right to be celebrated. On the occasion of Children’s Day, we are trying to put a smile on their faces and in the process bring smiles into ours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US