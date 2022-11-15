  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children’s day out

November 15, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Visually challenged students of Ranga Rao Memorial School during their Children’s Day outing in Mysuru on Monday.

Visually challenged students of Ranga Rao Memorial School during their Children’s Day outing in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Round Table India and Ladies Circle, as part of Round Table India Week celebrations, organised a day out for around 100 visually challenged students of Ranga Rao Memorial School for differently abled on the occasion of Children’s Day. Lunch was hosted for the children at an Italian restaurant here. Aparna Ranga, Chairperson, Mysore Amity Ladies Circle said, “Nothing makes us happier than feeding people. It’s every child’s right to be celebrated. On the occasion of Children’s Day, we are trying to put a smile on their faces and in the process bring smiles into ours.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.