Chennai Christmas stores stock up one-of-a-kind and eco-friendly decorations

As the Grinch that the pandemic was is not looming over anymore, Chennai’s residents are busy dusting off their old trees or buying new ones, to decorate with customised ornaments, tree skirts, hangings and fairy lights.

Niveatha Ramkumar, an Alwarpet resident, was busy unwrapping the decorations for her red and white-themed Christmas tree. After havingdiscovered shops and sellers on social media she went to their shops to buy decorations. “I think I’ll have to buy a new tree just to accommodate all the new ornaments I have purchased,” she says, scrolling through her phone for new trees. While she is happy with her picks, she adds that she couldn’t buy everything she liked as the stocks were getting sold out very quickly.

Padmini Gohul, owner of Sorrel Gardens, which has several stores and nurseries along East Coast Road says she has brought in around 90 new products for the festival this time.

These include an eight centimetre tall wooden Christmas express with snowmen, reindeer, carousels in red, gold and green, leaves with red berries, star tree-inserts made of resin, mini nativity sets , figurines of Santa Claus handing gifts to children, and idols of animals made out of ceramic.

They also stock Santa Claus figurines, in big, small and mini sizes, which according to Padmini are popular return gifts.

These products have been imported from Thailand, Indonesia, China and Europe. “Apart from the decorations, many of my customers also purchase Christmas-themed crockery and linen,” she says. Padmini’s customers come from across the country and outside as well.

Shop no 2, 141 kavitha gardens, Uthandi, Chennai 603112

Phone: 97865 85585

Raave’s Evergreen in Egmore also sells Christmas decor online and in-store but is open only in November and December. They have a collection of fir, pine, spruce and crystal trees that are imported on demand from Europe and Taiwan.

Ornaments and tree hangings like snowflakes, angels, butterflies and bells are very popular, says SB Selvaraj, manager at Raave’s. What is trending the most now are rose gold ornaments ; they are flying off the shelves.

Raave’s has been spreading Yuletide spirit across Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa and Mumbai for 25 years now. They also sell ceramic idols for nativity scenes.

No 18 Casa major road, Egmore, Chennai 600008

Phone: 9840788949

Anjali Motha’s Aardvark Designs celebrates the green in Christmas with eco-friendly, plant-based decor and ornaments. Angels, stars, flowers, wreaths and snowflakes are popular choices for tree-hangings.

They are made of locally sourced materials like corn husk, pine cones, dried grass, cocoa fibre and tree barks and are dyed with food-grade colours.The family run business has been producing sustainable Christmas decor for 30 years now.

Aardvark’s Christmas creations can be purchased online and have a seven-day waiting period. Orders can be placed through WhatsApp. Anjali adds that Aardvark’s success has prompted her to design spaces for Christmas. She has decorated the Christmas tree at E-hotel in Royapettah with Aardvark’s collections.

Aardvark Designs - 9940245105

Roy’s Wonderland opened in Chennai on November 20 this year, right in time for Christmas. It has quickly gained popularity, especially among the residents of Nungambakkam.

Sales director Sumif says that the trees are selling fast, particularly the pines. All of these trees have been imported from Europe and will remain intact for 10-15 years. Apart from tree trees, they also sell over 15 varieties of wreaths, some of which come with candle holders as well. They come decorated with pine cones, cherries, flowers and ribbons. The smaller wreaths can also be used as tree hangings, he adds.

Acrylic stars have been added to their Christmas collection this year. These lightweight stars are popular. Crystal stars that light up are also being purchased frequently.

Roy’s Wonderland also sells, Greek, Romanian, Spanish and Irish nativity sets. The attire and appearancediffer for each of these sets, and offer a glimpse into the traditions of those countries.

9/5, Ground Floor, Below Edwise International, Mohan Kumaramangalam Street, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai - 600034

Phone: 9566552038