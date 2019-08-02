Chajjas steal the show

It is entirely appropriate that the offices of the Department of Agriculture are situated in a particularly leafy compound on Seshadri Road near K.R. Circle in the city.

The main office was built in the early 1900s, thanks to Adolph Lehmann who was born in 1863 in Canada and studied agriculture at the University of Toronto. His association with Bengaluru began in 1899 when the Mysore Government appointed him as Agricultural Chemist. This was in fact the germ that grew to become the Department of Agriculture.

Lehmann came with impeccable credentials, with university medals and accolades from his professors who praised his enthusiasm and assiduity. As G.H. Krumbiegel later wrote, “In accuracy and thoroughness of work, in the scientific planning of the laboratory and field experiments with a view to arriving at results of undoubted reliability, Dr. Lehmann has left an indelible mark on the work and traditions of the Department.”

One of Lehmann’s major contributions was in the area of sugar manufacture. For example, he suggested the simple step of adding lime to the cane juice and then removing the scum while the juice was boiling, to get good, clean jaggery. His research also suggested that activated carbon could be used to produce a lighter coloured jaggery.

How it began

In 1902 or so, Dr. Lehmann submitted plans to the Mysore government for an agricultural laboratory and offices. These were promptly approved and the building soon came up, the very building that we see today, and which still functions as the offices of the Department of Agriculture.

Lehmann’s plan marks out areas for all that would have been required in a laboratory including an Assay Room, Preparation room, Balance Room, Combustion Room and so on, besides a large hall, a general laboratory, and offices. All these rooms opened onto a central courtyard.

Of the three old stone structures on the premises, the main building fronting the road is the one designed by Lehmann. This has a tripartite arched entrance and bay windows on either side. Based on an early photograph, we can say that the other two stone buildings were built later, to very similar specifications.

Remarkably, very little has changed in the façades of these three old buildings. Inside, the large halls and laboratories have been divided into office cubicles, and all rooms now have false ceilings. However, the courtyard still remains open.

The most eye-catching feature of the buildings are the projecting, arched stone hoods or chajjas over the doors and windows, which spring from decorative brackets. The turret-like finials on the roof are also unusual. Both these elements are now painted red to accentuate them.

Given their original use as laboratories, a key concern in designing these buildings would have been adequate ventilation. An novel and interesting solution in one of buildings was to have ventilators below the windows, just above floor level.

These are in addition to the usual kinds of ventilators near the ceiling. Cold air would have come in from the lower ventilator and warm air would have gone out from the upper ventilator, thus ensuring air circulation.

Since these spaces have been converted to offices, the lower ventilators have now been blocked with panelling on the inside walls.

Ventilation

The high ceilings, tall windows (about 2.5 m and the use of Mangalore tiles for the roof also ensured natural ventilation. In 2017, this building won an INTACH Heritage Award in the Public Building category. The jury chose it for its many unique architectural details which they said ‘benchmarked it very distinctly,’ and for its functional continuity from when it was built.

(The author is Convenor, INTACH-Bangalore, and a researcher)