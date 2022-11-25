Investing in chairs: Seated advantage

November 25, 2022 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

While chairs are an integral part of home interiors, statement furniture like accent chairs can also be intimidating. Their bold shapes, colours and patterns can be a challenge to incorporate into the existing décor. However, a well chosen piece can create an impact — think Ashiesh Shah’s Naga chair, which draws inspiration from French-American artist Louise Bourgeois’s ‘Maman’ sculpture and the intricately woven wild palm cloak used by the tribes in Nagaland; Rooshad Shroff’s embroidered-on-wood designs; or the whimsical creations by the Haas brothers that feature ‘monstrous’ pieces with clawed feet and antennae. If you’ve been toying with the idea of investing in one, here are a few choices that might convince you to take the leap, without venturing too far out of left field.

Dior

Miss Dior by Philippe Starck

Earlier this year, Dior collaborated with Philippe Starck for the first time, for the Salone del Mobile fair — to reinterpret the fashion maison’s iconic Médallion chair. Inspired by “passion du minimum” and the desire to create an eternal chair, the French architect and designer stripped it down to its simplest form, emphasising its unique curves. In black chromium, pink copper and gold, Miss Dior boasts three designs: one with a single armrest, the second with two, and the third with only the seat and rounded back. Dior.com

Zara Home

Vincent van Duysen x Zara Home

Another fresh (and ongoing) collaboration, this one has the Belgian architect and designer creating a series of furniture, lamps, and rugs for the Spanish brand. The first collection — and the first accessible one (his pieces are usually part of luxury brands) — takes inspiration from Van Duysen’s 30-year career and his Antwerp homes, with its strong lines, geometric patterns and natural materials. Like these lounge chairs with its play of textures between the saddle leather weave and oak frame. The timeless piece, which will develop a beautiful patina over time, is also available in an all-black wood and leather option. Zarahome.com

Studio Kilab

Ki Chair

This multidisciplinary design studio in the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has been working to revive Kashmir’s craft industry through creative design interventions — from furniture and lighting to customisable chicken coops (you read that correctly; they want to save this disappearing staple of Kashmiri households). The Ki embodies their tenets of ethically handcrafting and sustainable and biodegradable materials. Woven with willow wicker on a bent metal frame, it is minimalist and has a stackable design. Kilab.in

Curio D’art

Dhyāna Lounge Chair

The two-year-old multidisciplinary studio founded by designer Jenny Majmudar, who works between Gujarat and the U.S., aims to bring sustainable design to the bespoke world. Working with reclaimed teak wood, her latest Bēsō collection uses handwoven cane to add drama. We pick Dhyāna, with its tall back and contrasting upholstery. Curiodart.com

Scarlet Splendour

Dolce Armchair

Matteo Cibic’s ongoing collaboration with the Kolkata-based design studio has created another gem. The Italian designer is known for his anthropomorphic shapes and his love of infusing humour into his luxury pieces — can you see a monkey’s face in this armchair? The handcrafted single seater sofa is upholstered in plush black-pink jacquard fabric by Dedar Milano. With matte finished brass legs, it is “ideal for playful lazing” as the luxury brand puts it. Scarletsplendour.com

Phantom Hands

Kangaroo Chair

With a promise of design-driven furniture, this Bengaluru based outfit stocks several re-editions of modernist classics. Like this low Kangaroo chair comprising two parallel Z shaped assemblies that form the leg and back frame, and natural rattan cane woven by hand. Originally designed in the 1950s by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, its simple, modern aesthetic has kept it relevant over the decades. Phantomhands.in

Sar Studio

Tankan Chair

This lounge chair is an experiment in dualism. The ‘stroke’ of its curve is reminiscent of old iron outdoor furniture, but the design is tempered and given a contemporary update with its bright leather seat leather with hand stitched seams and teak wood arms. Hammered into shape by a local blacksmith, it is a tactile piece and a bold statement maker. Sar-studio.com

Geoffrey Bawa’s chairs The Sri Lankan architect was so meticulous in his approach to design that the placement of every pot, painting and chair was deliberate. He designed or adapted existing forms of seating to fit his various spaces. Now, thanks to the Geoffrey Bawa Trust, you can procure chairs made to Bawa’s original specifications. Each piece will also come with a certificate of authenticity. Geoffreybawa.com/furniture

