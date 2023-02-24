BuildNext opens centre in Bengaluru

February 24, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

How would it be if you could have the experience of stepping into the house of your dreams even before it is actually built?

India’s leading tech-enabled home building start-up, BuildNext, recently opened doors in Bengaluru to offer you a home that is fully functional and customised to suit your individual needs and preferences.

The centre, located in Sector 6, HSR Layout, was inaugurated by one of their investors, Apurva Parekh - Executive Director, Pidilite. Gopi Krishnan, Founder and CEO, BuildNext, said, “Our Building Performance Indices (BPI) ensures every design is energy efficient, utilising maximum available space thereby, making optimal use of natural lighting and ventilation.”

BuildNext approach to homebuilding involves an extensive questionnaire to understand clients’ specific needs, and homes come with a structural warranty and their in-house app provides customer support after the delivery of the homes.

The brand is dedicated to constructing high-quality homes with careful attention to detail, and their Bengaluru centre represents a new standard in homebuilding.

By utilising Virtual Reality (VR), the company offers customers an immersive experience when designing their ideal homes.

Started in 2015 by Finaz Naha and Gopi Krishnan, BuildNext is a startup that is involved in every stage of the homebuilding process, from conceptualisjing and designing homes to sourcing building materials and ensuring that construction adheres to environmental standards. BuildNext also conducts thorough research and development to continually improve its building practices and techniques.

