Bring Frosty home

We are assuming your tree is up by now. No? Gasp! Shock! Horror! What’s your excuse? The city now has numerous stores stocking all things Christmassy. And given how trendy Christmas decorations have become, they really need a fashion week of their own. There’s a lot more than just handfuls of tinsel, plastic Santa Clauses and golden bells. We scour the city to find this year’s quirkiest decorations.

Wooden trees

Looking for something unconventional? Try this one foot high frame of a pine tree. It’s painted white, with a suitably stylish distressed finish.

The façade is empty and has little shelves behind so you can put up miniature decorations, a crib set even and jazz it up with strimgs of fairy lights.

Made out of Balinese wood, it is priced at around ₹2,500.

Santa lanterns

The jolly old man with a big green sack on his shoulder is inside a glass lantern here.

Switch on a button and lights come on. That’s not all: little white confetti balls start flying around to represent snowfall. It’s all very magical, and costs about ₹2,500.

You can also buy it along with an attached lamp post but that will set you back by ₹10,000 and more depending on the size.

Illuminated snow globes

Musical, illuminated snow globes that play soothing Christmas carols are a good addition for the branches of your tree.

It helps that these are lightweight.

Then there’s Rudolph and his gang in the form of bright red foam balls with antlers and cute red noses that light up. Priced at ₹95.

LED creations

So, you like bling. You can channel your inner P Diddy with silhouettes of trees, angels, reindeer and sleighs in acrylic with shiny LED lights. These neon blue lights are sure to cheer up even the most uninspiring décor. But laziness comes at a price, in this case ₹2,250 and above.

Compact cribs

Setting up an elaborate crib with the family is a whole lot of fun. But for some, there are time and space constraints. Check out these compact crib sets in white ceramic. They come in various shapes. Some have words like “Hope” and “Love” and the holy family carved into the design.

Chubby Frosty

A cheerful, cuddly snowman with a bright orange carrot nose can be irresistible. Especially, when he’s stylishly wrapped up in warm clothes and a festive head gear. Priced at ₹3,500.

(Available at JK’s Christmas Shop (Haddows Road), Raave Exim (Casa Major Road), Evergreen Christmas Centre (Ethiraj Salai). Also, stroll around Bunder Street for reasonably priced options.)