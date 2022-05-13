Break the block

Running into writer’s block? Fix it with the right desk, light and home accessories

There’s a writer in everyone and these days chances are extremely high that the hidden persona gets a chance to emerge.

Be it fiction, self-help, travel, or other books, more and more people are turning writers. And even more are lining up to join the ranks. But writing isn’t easy! Make it a little bit easier by kitting your home out in a writer-friendly manner.

We tell you how in 10 easy ways:

Start at the beginning with a superb desk

Get yourself the best desk that your money can buy. S Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie famously said in Sex and the City: “If I have the right desk, the words just seem to flow.” Your desk could be anything that appeals to you: a large table, a console table or a funky chest of drawers.

Make sure you have a desk with a view

Place your desk in front of the window if possible; create a green window garden that’s sure to inspire you to get started. Catching the sun rise as you sit at the desk with a cup coffee is the stuff writers dream of!

Get a lamp for all those late-night writing sessions

A writer can’t write when s/he is told to. Sometimes, inspiration may come early morning or late at night. An attractive lamp that sheds the right light is an essential. It creates the right kind of mood, especially if you have been woken up by the idea.

Surround yourself with books and style those shelves

Books are a given, considering you love words. After all, Kindle hasn’t been around forever. Stack those books up in shelves and make sure you style them. Intersperse books with artifacts, photo frames and mementos to create attractive groupings.

Gift yourself a reading nook you’ll never want to leave

It doesn’t take much to set up a reading nook. Will it be a recliner, armchair or a window seat? Add some colourful throw pillows, a table to place your cup of coffee and dive into your latest book. More reading, better writing.

Use typography to enliven your spaces

Words can say a lot when it comes to spaces. Use them across the home: As alphabetical accessories such as book ends, paperweights and candle holders; wall decals; DIY monogrammed letters or posters. Let your imagination run riot!

Make sure your desk is always conducive to writing

It differs from one to the other. Some writers may want a completely clutter-free desk while others thrive in clutter. Whatever works for you works but make sure the desk allows you to start writing. So stock up on all essential tools.

Keep things that you love around you

Inspiration comes in many forms, often not as tangible as we’d like it to be. Lure it by surrounding yourself with things that you love — photos, quotes of famous authors, paintings you like and so on. Don’t forget to add greenery; green plants are known to freshen you up.

Put up a goal-oriented planner

DIY or get a large weekly planner that makes it easy to put things on and tick them off. Writers know that writing consistently and copiously is important so make it easy to set goals and get results!

Look for unexpected “bookish” home décor accents

Nothing says writer more than bookish décor accents and accessories. Be it a typographic rug or sheets, a picture wall of your favourite book covers, or a wall papered with dictionary paper, there’s so much you can do. Let your inner DIY freak loose!