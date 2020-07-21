Brass meets canvas

21 July 2020 13:12 IST

From a travelling desk fit for the Masai Mara to a silk carpet, luxury is in the details

Travel to Kenya, Kerala and the bylanes of Mirzapur, India’s carpet belt, this week with our pick of interesting additions for your home. While some pieces are classic, others bring in minimalism and a modern aesthetic. But everything will feed your need for change.

Helios

Advertising

Advertising

Viya Home

Sometimes it is fun to set tongues wagging. We guarantee it with this sculptural wall scone, handcrafted with multiple layers of brass sheets. Inspired by the ancient Greek god of the sun, Helios, the “expansive wall art with its raw, unadorned flavour” and malachite highlights doubles as a light source and a functional decoration. Designed in the Brutalist style, the rugged range starts from ₹30,000, on viyahome.com

Writer’s Block

PortsideCafé

You may not pack up this bureau and go to the Masai Mara — the Delhi brand’s new Boheme Chic line is designed for an upcoming, luxury tented camp in the heart of the Kenyan game sanctuary — but you can let your imagination loose with this campaign-style piece. With brass accents “combined with oil-polished wood, hand-stained leather and a canvas pin-board”, revisit a classic with this ‘travelling’ desk and go adventuring from your living room. ₹1,37,000, on portsidecafe.com

KhariRug

Obeetee

Looking for subtle luxury? Then this mulberry silk and wool rug from the Delhi-based brand’s new Rubab collection is for you. With tessellated patterns inspired from Islamic architecture, each hand-knotted piece has motifs picked out in pure silk, with a natural wool texture (and hand-sheared pile). The distressed finish and striated shading give it an antique patina that can soften any room. From ₹50,000 for an 8x5-foot carpet, on obeetee.com

Appa Chatti

Kitch

If your lockdown kitchen experiments did not include appams, the Kerala pancake with crispy edges, it is time you tried it. This cast iron pan (soaked in starch water and traditionally seasoned with oil) can lend a helping hand. Sourced by the Kitch team — that works directly with craftspeople across the country to identify natural cookware — it is ready to use. Cook with it on either a stove or an oven, and make your next breakfast interesting. ₹2,062.25, on getkitch.in

Rukh Floor Lamp

Project 810

From the Delhi-based design studio’s first collection, 810/one, Rukh is “mid-century nostalgia woven into the contemporary Indian aesthetic”. The handcrafted lamp elegantly brings together Nagpur teak and brushed brass in a minimalist form, while the tinted blown glass globe softens the look further. ₹57,230, on lightandyou.com

*With the pandemic keeping us indoors for longer than expected, an interiors edit for a spot of home improvement.