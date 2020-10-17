Bengaluru realty scene

17 October 2020 22:31 IST

Residential Launches : Q2 — 1,843 units; Q3 — 4,721 units

Home sales : Q2 — 3,484 units; Q3 — 4,912 units.

Bengaluru witnessed completion of 1.1 mn.sq.ft. of office space in Q3, registering a 29% improvement over Q2.

In terms of rental values, the recovery in office transactions and new completions helped rental values remain stable in Bengaluru (4%) followed by Hyderabad (2%), Chennai (0.5%), and Pune with 0% Year-on-Year growth (YoY).