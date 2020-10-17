Homes and gardens

Bengaluru realty scene

Residential Launches : Q2 — 1,843 units; Q3 — 4,721 units

Home sales : Q2 — 3,484 units; Q3 — 4,912 units.

Bengaluru witnessed completion of 1.1 mn.sq.ft. of office space in Q3, registering a 29% improvement over Q2.

In terms of rental values, the recovery in office transactions and new completions helped rental values remain stable in Bengaluru (4%) followed by Hyderabad (2%), Chennai (0.5%), and Pune with 0% Year-on-Year growth (YoY).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 10:35:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/homes-and-gardens/bengaluru-realty-scene/article32883026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY