Bengaluru gets ready to host 15th edition of STONA

February 10, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The 15th edition of STONA, the third largest international stone fair, is all set to begin on February 15 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The 4–day event will be host to over 3,000 stalls spanning over an area of more than 40,000 sq.m with country pavilions from China, Turkey, Iran, Sweden, besides the multiple individual exhibitors who will be participating from various countries.

A flagship initiative of the Federation of Indian Granite & Stone Industry (FIGSI), STONA will be on till February 18. STONA has been working for the scientific development of the stone industry since 1983. The international stone fair serves is a veritable ground for new opportunities, facilitating to build relationships between domestic and international business houses, connecting designers, artisans, exporters and allied industry professionals.

Business generation is expected to cross over ₹1,000 crore. The event will also have on display a lot of new machinery introduced in the stone industry.

STONA 2023 will also host two seminars, one pertaining to geology, on the topic of ‘Sustainable quarrying of natural stones’, and a second seminar on the topic ‘Sustainable use of natural stones in architecture’ where prominent architects from across the country will deliberate.

Given the strong intent to promote stone artisans of India, a special initiative, Shilpgram, will be host to 30 leading artisans from across the country, exhibiting their skills.