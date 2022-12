December 27, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association in association with Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Small Industries Development Bank of India will conduct an awareness programme for entrepreneurs and industrialists of various projects and schemes of SIDBI. It will be held on Thursday at Hotel Ruchi The Prince on Hunsur Road from 10.30 a.m. and senior officials from the government will participat