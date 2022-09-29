Atmosphere launches ‘After Hours’ collection

A little bit of fantasy by Vinita Chaitanya for After Hours | Photo Credit: Atmosphere Store

Understated, subtle, sophisticated. These are the words that come to mind when walking through the open spaces of the Atmosphere Store. Located on the busy Vittal Mallya Road, the store recently launched two collections, After Hours and Topkapi.

With a history of 15 years, Atmosphere is a veteran in the furnishing market. The Bengaluru-based luxury furnishing label is the retail brand of Himatsingka Seide, a textile manufacturer supplying furnishing fabrics across the world for the last 35 years.

The presented collection of upholstery and draperies is a collaboration between Atmosphere and the US-based Pollack, a 30-year-old boutique design company.

Photobooths in After Hours and Topkapi fabrics | Photo Credit: Atmosphere Store

“Through the collaboration we have tried to bring together American sensibilities and our weaving expertise,” commented Dinesh Himatsingka, Executive Chairman, Himatsingka Seide Limited, on the collaboration.

The curated pieces from the ‘After Hours’ collection showcased nuanced textiles with a complex palette ranging from deep reds, greens and beiges to gleaming blacks. Peppered amongst them were intricate embroideries featuring nature motifs.

L -R - Vinita Chaitanya, Dinesh Himatsingka, Jayshree Poddar | Photo Credit: Atmosphere Store

Born over the COVID-19 lockdown, the After Hours collection is a re-imagination of what it would be like to step out again. The collection, primarily featuring deep and dark colours with accents of lighter shades, was imagined under candlelight that emulated the feeling of a night out. The jewel-coloured patterns with chic designs attempt to evoke a sense of celebration in the evenings.

The collection took almost two-and-a-half years to see the light of day. Tracing an association back to more than 20 years, the two textile houses decided to launch a collection for India that seamlessly weaves the aesthetics of Pollack and the technical expertise of Himatsingka Siede.

“From a business perspective, it was an opportunity for us to bring our aesthetic and design sensibilities to the Indian market where we previously didn’t have distribution,” said Susan Whalen, the President of Pollack Associates.

Speaking about the challenges brought about by the pandemic, Rachel Doriss, Pollack’s Design Director said, “We were all forced to push ourselves to try new things. I have many woven samples that the Himatsingka mill had sent me. I had all this fabrics at my fingertips, so I was able to understand what constructions and yarns were possible.”

L- Rachel Dorriss R- Susan Whalen | Photo Credit: Atmosphere Store

“There was Skype, there were emails, there were images. I took photographs of my drawings at home and figured which loom to weave it on and which scale would work. They took their technical expertise to realise that vision,” she added.

‘Topkapi’ on other other hand, had muted tones, elegant patterns and intricate designs. The soft, faded palette with an artisanal touch gave off a mellow and timeless vibe to the collection. Inspired by the Ottoman Empire, the collection paid homage to the aesthetics of the Orient and Occident.

Presenting the two collections at the Atmosphere Store, was interior designer Vinita Chaitanya who brought her eclectic style to the collection.

Furniture from Vinita Chaitanya’s SlowLife interpreted in After Hours fabrics | Photo Credit: Atmosphere Store

The newly renovated store hosted three different booths that showed the gorgeous textiles created by the mill as well as a collection of chairs upholstered by fabrics from the collection.

A diwan designed by Vinita seamlessly blends her signature “Slow Life” plantation furniture and the nature-inspired motifs of the upholstery fabrics. Forming a picture-perfect backdrop, with various botanical folios made from the same collection, the diwan forms one of the many installations that instantly catches one’s eye.

Furniture from Vinita Chaitanya’s SlowLife interpreted in After Hours and Topkapi fabrics | Photo Credit: Atmosphere Store

“There is a thread of nature everywhere. I wanted a create a nurturing environment that is fresh and inspires people. I want customers to feel the contemporary vibe of the collection the moment they enter the store,” said Vinita.

Bringing the two collections together, Jayshree Poddar, the Design Director of Himatsingke Seide Limited, has added her own touch.

Jayshree has named one of her installations ‘Jyotsna’ which is a panel of translucent white cloth peppered with jasmine flowers and leaves. “I love the idea of integrating textiles with other materials such as flowers, leaves and metal. It is interesting to see the use of the fabric in such a topical setting,” she said.