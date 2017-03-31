Ahead of the curve

Twenty four-carat gold-plated lights, velvet-lined cabinets and exotic inlays in blacks and whites: it feels like pianos and brass urns have metamorphosed into surreal furniture. When Milan Design Week rolls around on April 4, Scarlet Splendour from Kolkata — possibly the first Indian global furniture brand — will be premièring with Italian designer, Nika Zupanc. “She is well known in Europe and we will be launching her 88 Secrets (based on the theme of 88 constellations),” says Ashish Bajoria, who co-founded the brand with sister Suman Kanodia.

The fair, also known as Salone del Mobile, hosts a set of events, called the Fuorisalone, which is pivotal for launching fresh trends in the design world. Matteo Cibic, the Italian designer with whom the siblings began the brand, has several lines on show: the new Carrara and Raindrops rugs, Mandala and Nesso furniture lines, as well as his timeless Vanilla Noir collection.

Glocal calling

Kanodia, who has practised as an interior designer for over 20 years, has an eye for space and design, while Bajoria brings business savvy to the joint venture. A globetrotter, with interest in art, fashion and design, he earlier ran an engineering business from Kolkata.

Why Italian, I ask Bajoria. “When we started off in 2014, we did not intend to be a global design company. We were planning a showroom in Ballygunge, where we got brands together,” he says. “But all we saw around us was contemporary or vintage Art Deco and Victorian. We felt the need for a change.” Things fell into place when he commissioned Cibic to design lighting for his home. “Italians have design in their blood, and Matteo’s and our sensibilities matched,” he shares.

Their brief to Matteo Cibic: let’s do pieces that put a smile on your face. They took his first piece to Rossana Orlandi, a seasoned connoisseur, and, encouraged by her, they debuted at the Milan Design Week 2015, at Spazzio Rossana Orlandi, with the eclectic Vanilla Noir collection of sensual blacks and whites. Soon after, they connected with designers Dario Contessotto and Mirco Colussi in Milan. The duo had worked with the lota (earthen pot), doing a whole series with clay. “The Terra collection came out of this understanding,” says Bajoria.

Expanding reach

The duo sees Scarlet Splendour as distinctive, countering the norm in Indian fashion and luxury, where individual designers represent their brand. “We commission designers from across the world and then we take over the production,” Bajoria shares. Consequently, their manufacturing is not restricted to India — they go anywhere, from Italy to New Zealand, for the best materials, techniques and craftsmanship.

While the bulk of process is done outside, they have a factory in Kolkata where the signature lines are made, and final assembly and quality checks are done. Anything Indian? “We have a design based on the Mandala, which is probably the first temple design by an Italian! It is sold as a shrine in India (141.5 cm in height), but it can also be used as a cabinet elsewhere,” he says.

Scarlet Splendour has launched across the world, in France, the UK, Germany and USA. They are in stores in Taiwan, Kuwait, Rome and Saint-Tropez. In Netherlands, they have a show apartment, while they are also setting up stores in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver. On an aside, Bang & Olufsen are picking up the Vanilla Noir pattern for their speakers. Bajoria is justifiably proud. “Whenever you see black and white, think of us,” he concludes. Details: scarletsplendour.com

Inspired five

88 Secrets: Zupanc’s première collection of rugs, chairs, bar cabinets and coffee tables, promises to be tantalising. The wide bar cabinet comes in four lacquer finishes — blush, jade, ivory and pink — and the stainless steel coffee table is in a gold and rose lacquer.

Terra tables and Cirrus sofas: Vessels of pure brass castings combine with white and black Italian marble to make the forms of the Terra collection. Designed by Contessotto and Colussi, the Cirrus line comprises of a three-seater sofa and chair in five colour options.

Nesso: Designed by Cibic, the geometric patterns of the tables and cabinets are set off by a pearly hue inset with brass inlay. The resin is the designer’s unique formula for Scarlet Splendour.

Vanilla Noir: Cibic’s first collection for Scarlet Splendour is inspired by Indian horn inlay craft. The furniture is exquisitely finished using polymers and pigments.

Carrara and Raindrops by Matteo Cibic: The Carrara carpet collection is inspired by Italian marble. Made of hand-tufted New Zealand wool, they are available in three ‘Carrara’ colours – Blu (blue-green), Giallo (yellow-grey) and Rosso (red-grey). Raindrops, made of New Zealand wool and viscose, are a romance with raindrops in three gorgeous tones – Rouge, Pistachio and Citron.