Easy on the eye

Your home isn’t your own if it doesn’t reflect your personality. That comes out in various ways — through your choices of colour, patterns, scale, furniture, furnishings and artwork.

But before you go shopping for artwork to pep up the walls, we suggest you take a few minutes to think. Apart from artwork, there are plenty of other ways to make a visual impact in ways that appeal more to you. We list down three of them:

Sculpture style

Not many of us explore this form of 3D art; we rest content with regular artworks on the wall. But adding sculpture to your space can give it a completely new look.

Celebrated home columnist and author Marni Jameson suggests that you find “prime real estate” to plonk your sculpture.

Make sure you don’t stuff too many pieces in one space and give your sculpture breathing room. People should be able to walk around and see it in 3D.

Setting a sculpture against a busy wall detracts from the impact it can make; give it a plainer setting.

Potted plants

Plants in the verandah, on the terrace and even on the window sill, but why not inside your home? Greenery is the easiest way to breathe new life into the deadest of rooms; it adds texture, colour, character and beauty. You can bring plants into your home in various ways.

A-list designers swear by the style a fiddle-leaf fig can add to the living room.

But there’s a lot more you can do: put up indoor plants in macramé hangers in the bathroom, set up a little herb garden in the kitchen and put a pretty green plant (stay away from cacti) by your bedside.

A selection of succulents can come together to create a lovely centrepiece for the dining table.

Mirror magic

No matter what kind of mirror you put up, you’re sure to let in more light and open the room up. Mirrors enhance visual space and, if placed strategically, can make a small room look bigger.

Use one over a console, hang a funky one over the bar or make a large mirror work as a piece of art.

Mirrors can also help alter perspectives, so use different kinds — maybe a super-size one in the dining area or a grouping of similar-sized ones encased in similar frames on a coloured wall.

If you can’t think of any other place to put a full-size mirror, just lean it against a wall in any room.