‘A welcome move’

CREDAI President Satish Magar: “RBI’s decision to reduce the repo rate for the third consecutive time to 5.75% augurs well for real estate. This move is in line with the government’s strong stance of catering to the best interests of homebuyers and we believe that it will have a significantly positive impact on the industry’s revival as well. CREDAI expects that the benefits of a lower repo rate will be duly passed on to the borrowers in order to fulfill the government’s overarching objective of establishing a conducive environment for each stakeholder in Indian realty.”

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE: “The RBI decision is a welcome one. This was expected, given the backdrop of low inflation and rising growth concerns in the economy. The rate cut coupled with the budget stimulus for the economy, the real estate sector in particular, will impact consumer sentiments positively.”

Samir Jasuja, CEO and Founder, PropEquity: “The RBI’s decision is expected to marginally boost the liquidity in the economy. Moreover, it will lead to easy access of funds to real estate developers and lower interest rates on home loans. However, the actual effect would be observed once the benefit of the cut is passed on to consumers.”

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India: “The first rate cut in the newly elected government’s regime is certainly a welcome step, especially for the real estate sector. The benefit of lower policy rate in terms of better credit cost as well as higher liquidity will hopefully be transmitted further by banks to NBFCs as well as home buyers. Also, the change in policy stance from neutral to accommodative is a welcome shift as it lays ground for further rate cuts.

The cash-crunched NBFCs will definitely benefit from inflow of capital which will in turn benefit developers as well as buyers. NBFCs have been facing a liquidity crisis and this has negatively impacted their loans to real estate, including construction finance. Besides capital infusion into this important financier segment, this rate cut will also improve the buyers’ affordability and stimulate housing demand at this critical juncture.”

Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India: As per the latest government data, economic growth has slowed down to a 20-quarter low of 5.8% during the last quarter of FY 2018-19. Also, consumption has remained weak during the past several months due to the ongoing liquidity crisis, in spite of controlled inflation under 4%. These trends have propelled RBI to reduce the repo rate for the third consecutive time to 5.75% from 6%. Even on the global front, factors like trade tensions and expected global economic slowdown had a bearing on the decision. The change in policy stance to ‘accommodative’ is the much-needed measure to boost the economy.

The decision to cut the policy rate is laudable. As the residential sector is already at inflexion point signalling a sustainable recovery, this decision will support the trend. The rate cut is likely to have a direct impact on real estate, provided the banks correspondingly reduce lending rates. It has been observed that despite 50 bps reduction in repo rates by RBI in the previous two reviews, the mortgage interest rate has remained sticky. As a result, the required benefit of the rate cut has not reached the home buyers.