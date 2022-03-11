A roof with a fancy name

You can try out a hourdi roof with beam blocks as it is cost-effective and saves time. By Sathya Prakash Varanashi

What could be a modern roofing approach based on ancient learnings? The answer lies in a strange sounding name called ‘hourdi’.

Along a walk in a village farm, we may see vegetables like gherkins or bitter gourds hanging from a climber vine growing atop a latticed mantapa or pavilion. Four corner posts with thin tree branches across are adequate to hold the creepers. Sounds unbelievable if we say this primitive form extends to become the hourdi roof, although with different materials.

Hourdi beam roof in the making

Hourdi roofs are found in varied places such as Cusco in Peru, and Sorocaba in Brazil. The German language dictionary defines it as a roofing block with two holes in it. Many innovative clay products were initiated in Europe during war times and hollow clay products could also be attributed to those historic times. In India, many architects and projects have attempted promoting hourdi roofs.

It's safe to walk immediately after roof is laid

Once the walls are at roof level, cross beams are laid across at required space in between. Traditionally these beams would have been of stone or timber, filled in with wood plank, stone slabs, Madras terrace tiles or flat clay tiles in between. Material wise, these have disappeared, but conceptually the idea lingers on. Cross beams are done with precast RCC inverted T-beams and infill could be clay hollow blocks called hourdi coming in sizes like 10x14x4 inches. Also possible are mild steel T-sections as cross beams, to be placed inverted, though it is not yet popular due to its cost as room width increases and rusting sets in.

Work on the interior with beams

Structurally, we divide the room width into narrow spans and further subdivide by cross beams, such that small-sized materials can be laid in between. Making the roof not as a homogeneous RCC flat roof but as a heterogeneous one with multiple materials and connections simplifies the design, such that any intelligent mason with good observation and instruction can execute it. Of course, upon first hearing it., hourdi roof with hourdi beam blocks sounds complex.

The most exciting option is to create a roof with hourdi beam blocks pre-cast like a beam in advance on the ground. They are lifted up to be placed on walls, followed by placing hourdi blocks. No shuttering and centring is required, with safe walkability as we can walk on the roof as soon as we place these members. Atop, there will be nominal reinforcement topped with thin screed concrete to level and cover it all.

Unlike the RCC roof, hourdi roofs are easy to repair in parts or to locate water seepage to stop them, if such problems arise. If recyclability is a desirable sustainability principle, these roofs can be specifically cast for future dismantling as well, mostly in parts if not in full. Of course, all these need architects and structural engineers to design based on soil conditions, load factors, room sizes and such other factors.

If well planned and appropriate, hourdi roof on hourdi beam blocks can be among the fastest, cheapest, driest and easiest of roofs with least cement and steel – all factors of critical need today.

(The author is an architect working on eco-friendly designs and can be contacted at varanashi@gmail.com)