Watch | A roadside vegetable garden open to all

The Hindu Net Desk 07 October 2020 16:52 IST
Updated: 07 October 2020 17:31 IST

A video on Anilkumar, who has been maintaining a 'public' roadside vegetable garden for the past four years

Anilkumar, from Perinjanam in Thrissur, has been maintaining a public roadside organic garden for the past four years.

The 55-year-old, who lost his job as a bus driver with a private tourist agency after the pandemic struck, says he found more time in hand to tend to his roadside garden. “I’m not really a farmer but I have great respect for them. I hardly have any land for farming around my house,” says Anilkumar.

He finds the “hobby” of gardening relaxing, and hopes to inspire more to take up farming.

