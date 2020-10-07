Homes and gardens

Watch | A roadside vegetable garden open to all

Anilkumar, from Perinjanam in Thrissur, has been maintaining a public roadside organic garden for the past four years.

The 55-year-old, who lost his job as a bus driver with a private tourist agency after the pandemic struck, says he found more time in hand to tend to his roadside garden. “I’m not really a farmer but I have great respect for them. I hardly have any land for farming around my house,” says Anilkumar.

He finds the “hobby” of gardening relaxing, and hopes to inspire more to take up farming.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Oct 7, 2020 5:14:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/homes-and-gardens/a-roadside-vegetable-garden-open-to-all/article32793732.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story