A cultural twist to the interiors

December 16, 2022 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

When it comes to decorating the interiors of a residence, it is customary to lean towards a décor that is classy, yet in keeping with personal inclinations. The elements brought into this space conform to both the functional needs of the space as well as the desire to bring in warmth, cheer with a decorative feel. While many a time, a thematic approach is sought to decorate or veer towards depicting everything in the raw, natural state, what is oft missed is a connection to the cultural roots or context of the space.

In short, most contemporary residences of today miss this vital link with local culture and heritage, with the décor focusing solely on creating a well curated space with elements from across the world or reveal modernist leanings with local contemporary creations. However, with the recent spate of awareness on our cultural roots, thanks to a couple of blockbusters such as Kantara, Ponniyin Selvan, there appears to be a relook at how an interior is to be shaped.

A renewed inclination to bring in heritage or at least a semblance of it into the interiors has surfaced, with strong leanings perceived in the choice of elements in the décor, the furnishings, the overall language of the space. Be it as a simple lamp or a solitary sculptural piece, a traditional art on the wall, an increasing trend to imbibe them into spaces is perceived, bringing to fore a revisit of our ancient heritage and the forgotten skills of our traditional craftsmen.

Revisiting the roots

Says Bharathy Harish, Head of Madhurya Creations, an art revival boutique in South Bengaluru, “Home is essentially a reflection of one’s personality. Reflecting on what we value, perceive as beautiful aids us to associate with certain values, cultural roots that tend to increase in importance over the years. Invariably there is now a tendency to revisit the roots, make a conscious attempt to usher in elements that serve as a reminder. While it is a responsibility to carry forward the legacy, be part of this heritage, even the smallest element that connects to this heritage in an interior can make an immense difference.”

Stating that these elements can be in any form, she points that even a simple traditional lamp lit in a corner in an alcove can transform the ambience and bring in this cultural connect. “This traditional lamp need not be lit conventionally with oil and cotton wick, it could be with an electrical bulb too, yet the effect is the same.” According to her, one has to merely take a peek into the usage patterns of the past and bring in these cultural elements subtly as motifs in furniture, soft furnishings or as standalone pieces of art and craft in interiors.

Fusing into the decor

“Traditionally Tanjore paintings were depicted as a deity such as Ganesha, Krishna. The same Tanjore painting can be hosted in a contemporary interior as a peacock, parrot, fused into a coffee table, a door or woven into a mirror frame, feature on a jewellery box. Such fusion is not restricted to Tanjore paintings alone, but can be done with Pichwai paintings where they can be part of the headboard of a cot, a magazine rack or decorate a table in the form of a classy penholder”, she elaborates.

Bharathy further extends this to weaves too where the “traditional handwoven fabrics, the fabulous block prints, embroidery, mirror work, the Banaras silks, can all be woven into the soft furnishings, each weaving a story around our culture, the artisan, the skills passed down generations.” She is quick to point that the options of fusing traditional arts and crafts into the interiors are immense, restricted only by creativity and conceptualisation by the designer. “In whatever forms they are brought in, the heritage, cultural connect, a revisit of the roots becomes amply evident.”

Emotive with colours

Concurring with Bharathy, Architect Milana Maladkar of Vivospace Architects states, “The colours of heritage, culture are vibrant and capture an emotion. The predominance of yellow and red in Kantara is a pointer to this. We need to pick up this essence and capture it in the form of a sculpture, an art piece where they are free standing, yet serve as the highlight in the contemporary space. Their presence connects to the deep roots of culture and the context, ushering in warmth, earthiness to the spaces.” This cultural connect can also be established using waste wood, naturally available materials to conceptualise the heritage element, where they can feature as lighting, standalone installations, furniture, she adds.

Establishing the link

Architect Prathima Seethur of Wright Inspires opines that the context of contemporary dwellings has altered and so have the lifestyles. “Establishing a strong connect to heritage may not be totally feasible in this context. It is only possible to relive certain nostalgic moments of the past or afford a glimpse of the heritage by infusing it as a specific décor element and not as a functional piece.” Thus, an antique carved pillar can be part of a décor connecting to the roots, an ancestral brassware can be a reminder of this heritage, a traditional painting can become a feature wall, she points.

“Textiles have a huge opportunity to bring in this link through the traditional weaves in soft furnishings. Terracotta continues to have a strong place in a contemporary interior and connects directly to the pottery of yore. Individual decorative wood sculptural elements continue to usher in heritage”, sums up Prathima.