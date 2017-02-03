What’s your pick?

When it comes to home décor, there’s a whole wide world out there waiting to be explored. Whatever your design sensibilities may be, one of these décor styles is sure to suit you and your home. Which one’s your pick?

1 MOROCCAN

If you’re looking to make an immediate impact, bring home Moroccan elements. A Moroccan home traditionally borrows influences from different cultures across centuries; it’s usually heavy on wrought iron, patterned tiles, stucco walls and bright textiles. What can you do? Look for bright sun-baked colours and add vibrant accessories. Heavy woods, black metals, and carved detailing help nail the look.

Work with pillows, rugs and ottomans to add bold colour to your home. Where possible, let in natural light during the day and rely on lantern-like fixtures for the night.

An element that nails this style: Moroccan poufs - colourful, metallic or classic.

2 GREEK

The unbroken sunshine of the Greek islands may not seem too distant to Indian homes, but their décor elements really are. Think white-washed cubist structures, myriad shades of blue and terracotta floors. Begin at the entrance by converting the verandah or patio into a welcoming garden with cracked walls, paved floors and bunches of greenery and flowers. Keep things simple, the walls white and perk up the interiors with pops of colour like burnt orange, turquoise blue, and olive green. Use mosaic tiles in expected places like the floor and unexpected ones such as tabletops. Windows in Greek homes are generally curtain-less, but you can opt for crisp white drapes.

An element that nails this style: Paint the window frames blue to enhance the impact.

3 SCANDINAVIAN Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland are well known for their designs that celebrate simplicity, functionality and minimalism. The iconic Scandinavian look includes white walls, streamlined wood furniture, white linens, smart accents, modern lighting fixtures, stand out prints and simple flower arrangements. Apart from shades of white, try muted colours like pale blue, ivory, ecru, cream, cool grey and ash green, and combine them with light wood or grey tiles to make every room look open and airy. Use soft furnishings to soften the streamlined look. Toss throw cushions across your sofa, dress your table with a runner, or add luxurious drapes to the window.

An element that nails this style: Simple posters in calligraphic writing to lighten the mood.

4 SCOTTISH

If Scotland is up there on your bucket list, why not get a few Scottish décor elements home? The best part is that this look – traditional and tasteful – can be dressed up or down. How does your home get a load of Celtic charm? Set the stage with a rich colour palette that echoes the landscape of the region - lichen greens, rainy greys, cranberry reds, moat blues, malt and butterscotch browns. Mix the colour wheel up with shots of amber, gold and emerald. Tartan cloth can be your best friend and makes itself into gorgeous cushion covers, runners, bedspreads or table cloths. Look for accessories in deep woods, matt metals and Celtic designs. Leather also works well, so look for a weathered recliner/sofa, and toss some tartan cushions.

An element that nails this style: Roll out a herringbone rug and display a selection of coffee table books on Scotland.