Some offers were good

Yet another Union Budget was presented amidst huge anticipation and hope and as always, mountainous expectations had got built. Though no earthshattering announcements were made, a few of the offers made the difference, particularly for the real estate segment.

After years of waiting, the government offered the infrastructure status for the real estate segment but with a rider that only “affordable housing” would get this status. This would mean the borrowing cost for the builders under this segment would come down that would make the cost of purchase for the buyers cheaper and affordable. Though this may not bring any cheer to a middle class family, the move would benefit families classified under a particular income median, offering them an opportunity to live in their own home.

There was another modification in the manner in which the affordable houses would be calculated hereafter. Till now the built-up area was considered for calculation but now the same has been modified to carpet area based calculation (living area from wall to wall). The limits (30 sq.m) will be applicable only in four metropolitan cities, while for the rest of the country, including in peripheral areas of metros, the limit of 60 sq.m will be applicable. This move will offer a good opportunity for builders of affordable houses to expand the area and make more projects eligible.

Further, two surprise announcements were made: (1) Reducing the long term capital on sale of property from three years to two years. Those who wish to sell land and properties now can realise the proceeds much earlier; (2) the base year for indexation calculation got moved up from April 1981 to April 2001 which is expected to bring down the capital gain tax liability for sellers and improve mobility of assets. Since the biggest cash exchange and avoidance of taxes happen in this segment, reduction of tax liability is expected to make the sellers pay taxes without evasion.

Another significant takeaway from the Budget was the strong indicators on future interest rates. The headwinds are positive for more rate cuts in the coming days due to lesser government borrowing in the new fiscal year compared to earlier years. The bond yields reacted positively after announcement, raising hopes of rate cuts. Even the fiscal deficit has been pegged at 3.2% of the GDP which would also pave way for lower interest rate regime that would benefit home loan borrowers.

Another relief came by way of reduced tax liability for those in the Rs.2.50 lakh to Rs.5 lakh income range. They would be paying 5% instead of 10% which would make this segment of people, largest in the economic pyramid, to save more.