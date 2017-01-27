It’s no child’s play

Decorating a child’s room doesn’t mean that one has to hold back on style. In fact, it opens up a whole new world of exciting design possibilities, even for smaller spaces. Whether it’s a girls’ room, a boys’ bedroom or a playroom, one need not follow the convention of a girl’s room being pink and a boy’s room blue. A white room with bright coloured accessories to bring out colour works well for girls and boys. If the child is keen to use a very bright colour, paint just one feature wall in that colour and keep the remaining walls more neutral.

It’s also important to bear in mind the size of the room and how high the ceiling is. Too many patterns or strong colours in a small room can be overwhelming. Instead, choose white walls and accessorise them with wall stickers could be more subtle but still striking.

Choice of colours

Colour has the ability to inspire, excite, soothe, heal, and even agitate. This is particularly true for children, who can be extra sensitive to a colour’s impact. So the importance of picking out just the right colour for a child’s room shouldn’t be underestimated.

Red: It has the ability to energise the body and excite the mind, increase heart and breathing rates. However, research suggests that too much exposure to red encourages aggressive behaviour and an inability to focus. The bottom line is that red is great as an accent but might not be the best room colour for an already restless child.

Orange: Largely underused, orange is perhaps one of the most misunderstood colours in the paint deck. This warm, friendly, and youthful colour is actually great for children since it’s said to encourage confidence, extroversion, and independence. The social nature of this colour also puts children and their friends at ease, inspiring communication and cooperation.

Yellow: Most of us associate yellow with feelings of happiness and cheerfulness. Studies also pair this bright and cheery colour with motivation. Softer yellows can aid concentration, while brighter ones can increase memory. Beware of using too much bright yellow, though. In large doses it may create feelings of agitation and even anger.

Green: This calming, natural colour has a soothing impact on a child. Scientists have also found that green may improve a child’s reading speed and comprehension. There’s no need to keep this anxiety-reducing colour to a minimum.

Blue: Having the opposite effect of red, blue decreases feelings of anxiety and aggression and lowers blood pressure and heart rates. Children who experience tantrums or other behavioural problems may appreciate the soothing effects of a blue room.

Purple: Often associated with royalty, purple is ambitious and self-assured. It’s also the colour of passion, creativity, wisdom, and spirituality. This deep and emotive colour is great for inspiring sensitivity and compassion in children. But if your child is particularly sensitive, you may want to keep this colour limited to accents.

Pink: It has a calming feel that can translate to both sexes. Some of us associate cool colours with sterile, hospital-like environments, but lighter cool colours can have a calming effect on children. Plus, many of these colours help small spaces seem a little bit more open. Try layering in shades of cream for some softness and contrast, and consider comfortable and cuddly textiles for warmth.

Focus on aesthetics

One cannot be concerned with just the non-toxic aspect, but also needs to focus on the shade that suits the child’s personality. This will ensure that he/she has a conducive and positive environment.

Choosing the right colour to enhance the design can be as meticulous as selecting a paint that is good for whomever is applying the paint and the inhabitants after the project is complete.

Also don’t stop with painting the walls. Painting furniture and picture frames is a fantastic way to bring colour and personality into a kid’s room. If there’s an old wooden chair, it can easily be brought to life with a coat of paint and a new cushion.

Safety, sustainability

We can contribute to preserving the environment for future generations by the simple act of choosing natural paint.

Eco-friendly green paint is made with minimally-processed, sustainable ingredients such as clay, lime, and reclaimed marble. Many of these conventional paints include heavy metals, formaldehyde, and volatile organic compounds (VOC), and a child’s room should be completely chemical-free. Ensure that the paints don’t contain no oils or acrylics too.

The author is

President – Decorative at

Nippon Paint India