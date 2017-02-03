Heard of a bachelor’s decor?

When a space is explicitly owned by a bachelor, the expectations regarding the design and décor are different from conventional spaces.

Given the low inclination to indulge in daily maintenance, the space is best decorated to suit this, incorporating elements that require very little or nil maintenance. The need for exotic décor or strong colours is non- existent.

The space is best kept simple, with least level of décor, the lines clean, with no curves or grooves that collect dust, a total absence of highlight walls or even wall décor.

Neutral colours

The colours should be neutral, with pastel shades being a sought after option. Black being a masculine colour, can feature in the space as a leather couch or recliner, while bar stools double up as breakfast stools.

Says Interior Designer Mahesh Chadaga, of Space Lift, “Plenty of storage is required to avoid clutter, ensuring all things are neatly stacked inside.

Entertainment unit

The living area, besides a comfortable couch and recliner, can house an entertainment unit that holds, besides the television, a state-of-the art music system.”

Contending that drapes require regular cleaning, something not suitable for a bachelor’s lifestyle, Chadaga instead recommends blinds that need only periodical dusting.

“The flooring should be wood, preferably oak, as this is easy to maintain as compared to stone or ceramic options. A small study could be accommodated into the living area with a large table to permit writing as well as placement of multiple gadgets”, adds Chadaga.

Partition

The sleeping area with its bed and wardrobes can be deftly demarcated with an attractive glass partition.

Alternatively, the wardrobe can be used as partition. Bedside tables would address the functionality while a small shelf over the bed or besides it can store books.

The kitchen should have a simple counter with provision for cooking gadgets.

The breakfast counter could double up as kitchen counter while cooking.

“The element that serves as highlight in this space is the bar counter and this can be designed with attention to detail and with wood to be arresting in a space that otherwise appears toned down”, says Chadaga.

A fair amount of flavour can be brought in by bringing in a few posters of musicians and bands.

A stronger flavour and identity can be infused by opting for a factory look with a rustic appeal in the form of metal, exposed bricks, rugged stone flooring, and industrial drop lights.

The space, however, has to be functional with clean lines.