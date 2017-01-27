Go cherry picking

Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road

This stretch that connects OMR and GST is the top pick by most experts. Areas along this corridor have a number of commercial developments, hospitals, and educational institutions supported by retail developments.

Of the total housing supply in the area, 1BHK developments (average size 550 sq.ft) account for about 8%. The yield rate in this micro market is 2-3%. A. Shankar, National Director, JLL, says an SEZ project spanning 2.5 million square feet office space is being developed along the stretch and is expected to be completed by 2020. “This will create employment opportunities for about 75,000 job seekers that will translate into housing demand in the future.”

The vast employment opportunities and rental affordability is the primary driver for demand in this micro-market, says Kanchana Krishnan, Director – Chennai, Knight Frank (India). Given the continued demand for office space, areas in the vicinity promise growth in transportation and social infrastructure in the next five years. “This location offers a number of rental options such as studio type apartments, 3BHK apartments, villas, and row houses. Residential rentals range between ₹12,000 and ₹40, 000,” she says.

In demand: 2 and 3 BHKs

Size: Between 790 sq.ft. and 1,650 sq.ft.

Cost: ₹4,000 - ₹6,200 per sq.ft.

Rentals: ₹12,000 up to ₹40,000

OMR

The city’s IT corridor has witnessed tremendous realty growth over the years.

OMR and localities in its vicinity will continue to attract corporates from various sectors including IT/ITeS, insurance, engineering, and manufacturing. Consecutively, the demand for residential realty is set to increase and the development of educational institutions, hospitals, shopping malls, will boost demand.

A number of infrastructure projects that are in the pipeline will lead to an upward revision of prices, says Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman and Managing Director, House of Hiranandani. The proposed extension of the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road up to ECR and the Metro corridor along OMR, Medavakkam is yet another major development adjoining areas will witness. The 60 acre bus terminus coming up at Vandalur, the upcoming railway link from Taramani to Cuddalore via Tiruporur, Mamallapuram, and Pondicherry, are other projects.

The four-lane stretch of a 33.5-km section on ECR between Akkarai and Mamallapuram and the development along interlaying areas will create residential demand. The development of Sholinganallur as a financial city, and Kalavakkam and Tiruporur as sport cities are other major developments in the area.

In demand: Integrated developments

Size: 1,000 sq.ft. - 1,900 sq.ft.

Cost: ₹5,000 to ₹7,500

per sq.ft.

Rentals: ₹30,000 up to

₹1 lakh

Velachery-Tambaram Road

A well-connected locality, Velachery offers new buyers a range of housing options.

Its proximity to Guindy and OMR, where a bulk of office space developments are, has added to the area’s popularity. Availability of social infrastructure and civic facilities are primary drivers for price growth in this region. The proposed extension and much anticipated Metro-MRTS link will decongest roads further.

While capital appreciation is expected to improve in the medium term, there has been robust rental demand and rents have witnessed a steady growth.

A 2BHK apartment is available in the ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 (per month) range, and 3BHKs are priced between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000. Mehul Doshi, Director, Doshi Housing, says upcoming infrastructure in this zone include the six lane Velachery-Tambaram Road, a part of Metro’s second phase, the Mono Rail, to name a few.

In demand: Mid-income housing

Size: 900 sq.ft - 1,300 sq.ft.

Cost: Between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000 per sq.ft.

Rentals: ₹5,000 up

to ₹50,000

Guduvancheri

An upcoming affordable market strategically located along GST, Guduvancheri is well-connected to the city and suburban areas. Located between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, this micro market caters to employees from a number of IT companies.

The availability of huge land parcels at relatively low prices has led to the development of large-scale, affordable projects in the area. Guduvancheri is well-connected to nearby cities and has quality public healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, says Shankar. Infrastructure proposals such as the establishment of a new mofussil bus terminus and rail connectivity from Avadi to Guduvanchery will boost real estate performance.

In demand: 2 and 3 BHKs

Size: 700 sq. ft. – 1,250 sq. ft.

Cost: Between ₹2,800 and ₹3,500 per sq.ft.

Rentals: ₹8,500 - ₹12,500

Koyambedu

The saturated markets of Central Chennai have encouraged developers to move towards localities in the West.

Premium residential developments and the presence of multi-national companies in Sriperumbudur and Oragadam have also been major demand drivers for this micro market.

Buyers responded favourably to lower-priced projects in this zone, says Kanchana. Apart from Koyambedu, locations such as Maduravoyal and Porur saw traction due to competitive pricing and good connectivity with areas such as Mount-Poonamallee Road, Ambattur office districts, and Central Chennai.

Connectivity to the Western suburbs has improved dramatically after the construction of Outer Ring Road (ORR). Upcoming infrastructure projects in the area include revival of the Maduravoyal flyover and completion of Metro corridors.

In demand: 2 and 3 BHKs

Size: 900 sq.ft. - 1, 400 sq.ft.

Cost: ₹9,000 - ₹11,000 per sq.ft.

Rentals: ₹20,000 to ₹40,000