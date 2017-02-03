Correction of name

My wife’s grandfather passed away in 1963 at Visakhapatnam. He had 3 sons and a daughter. He left behind a house at Vangal, Karur District. The youngest son of around 85 years living in Secunderabad with his wife, is the only child alive. The patta is issued in the name of only the sons and is not in his recorded name. How can this be corrected so that the property can be disposed off without any legal hurdle.

Venkataraman

Chennai

If the property was self acquired in the hands of your wife’s grandfather, all his legal heirs would be entitled for a share in the same after his demise.

If any of his sons or daughter had also passed away, their respective children would be entitled to a share in the property.

Regarding the correction in the name on the patta, an application can be made to the concerned Tahsildar for effecting the correction by providing supporting documents such as Ration Card or Voter ID or Aadhar Card or any other acceptable proof.