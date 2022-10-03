The Department of Social Welfare has shortlisted 82 candidates for Deeksha Bhumi Yatra entailing a visit to Nagpur and surrounding places associated with B.R. Ambedkar. While 64 yatris are from Mandya, 18 are from Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district. The government has hired two luxury buses for the tour which will cost it around ₹5 lakh.
82 to embark on Deeksha Bhumi Yatra
