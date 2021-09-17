5 from Supersalone for your home

17 September 2021 12:48 IST

Bijoy Jain’s totemic chair to Dior’s reimagining of a classic in Milan

The special edition of Salone del Mobile got over a week ago. Supersalone, which marked the restarting of trade fairs, according to general director Marco Sabetta, was also a bridge to the Milan furniture week’s 60th edition next year in April. And though much smaller in scale, the fair lived up to its tradition and reputation of launching innovative design.

Bijoy Jain x Hermès

Sillage d’Hermès Armchair

In a first, the French luxury brand looked to India to add to its newest home collection. The collaboration with the Mumbai-based architect — known for both his grasp of traditional craft and the unexpected forms he designs — resulted in two organically-shaped furniture pieces, the Sillage d’Hermès armchair and the Lignage d’Hermès stone table (carved from a single blue-stone block). The totemic wooden chair stands out, hand-coated with a papier-mâché compound made of cellulose microfibres, and painstakingly hand-painted and varnished by craftsmen in Puglia.

Boca do Lobo

Pixel Cabinet

The Portuguese luxury furniture brand unveiled a number of pieces, including some stunning cabinets. While the Oblong Bar Cabinet, with its intricate woodwork, was stunning, the Pixel Cabinet stood out for its sheer presence — and how it plays with perception. Made out of 1,088 handmade leaf gilding triangles, it also incorporates 10 different types of wood leafs (from palisander to African walnut), lacquering, and a polished brass base. bocadolobo.com

Off-White c/o Ginori 1735

Serveware

Virgil Abloh has his fingers in several projects. The latest is his label Off-White’s limited home collaboration with Italian ceramic brand, Ginori 1735. While retaining the iconic shape of the tableware (which has been around since the mid 1700s), signature Off-White elements have been superimposed on it. In a minimal, monochrome colour palette, the set features dinner plates, serving platters, a teapot, and a tea cup saucer set. Prices from approximately ₹18,000 to ₹53,000, on ginori1735.com.

Patricia Urquoila x cc-tapis

Venus Power Rugs

The Spanish architect’s sixth collection with the Italian design company has her encouraging everyone to embrace their femininity. The series of four hand-knotted rugs — We all come from Venus, Nuvola, Cirrus and Venus — is cloud-like, takes inspiration from graffiti art, and comes in swirls of pink, blue, and green. Bold black outlines the perimeters, while curved black strokes create cumulus (fluffy) shapes. And if you look closely, the first rug incorporates the words! cc-tapis.com

Dior Maison

Medallion Chairs

One iconic chair, 17 designers and artists, and a makeover. When Dior decided to reimagine the Medallion chair — a simplified take on the classic Louis XVI dining chair and a recurring motif at 30 Avenue Montaigne — it looked to names from nine countries, including China, South Africa, and the UK. Some interpretations stripped the chair to its basics, such as French artist Pierre Charpin’s version with black hoops, while others went futuristic (Japanese designer Tokujin Yoshioka’s resin chair). We enjoyed Iranian-French architect India Mahdavi’s interpretation with grey lacquered wood. Very close to the original, she incorporated her love for craft and sense of colour through Djerba wool hand-embroidery from Kashmir. dior.com/en_int/maison/maison