The 2022 Diwali edit | Diyas and candles

Our pick of diyas and candles can transition from festive Diwali must-haves to all-year décor

Taamaa

Copper Diyas

With a minimalist, industrial aesthetic, these die-cast copper, nickel and brass diyas are handy highlights for dark corners. ₹1,275.00 (set of two with 10 cork wicks), on taamaa.in.

Atah

Neyadeep Paakhi

Inspired by the Jatakas and Panchatantra tales, these delicate porcelain diyas are adorned with motifs of the peacock and the parakeet. The special edit is priced ₹2,400, on atah.in.

Artisan Lab

Jasper Candles

White tea, crisp pears, bergamot, apple, lemon and a whisper of peach are what come to mind with these hand-poured candles are made from 100% organic soy wax. Each piece is infused with a red Jasper crystal, known for spiritual grounding. ₹3,490, on artisanlab.in.

Good Earth

Persia Crystal Diya

This gorgeous diya is inspired by vintage chandeliers and is crafted in brass. With four glass votives helping bounce light off the hanging faceted crystals, it is great for the entryway. ₹15,000, on goodearth.in.

Doft Candles

Infinity Tray

Scented candles — these have notes of geranium, lemon and apple — are perfect to scatter around the home this festive season. Choose from hammered trays measuring five inches (15 burning hours) in diameter to 17 inches (36.5 burning hours). Available in copper, gold and nickel finishes. ₹5,050, on doftcandles.com.

Räder

Lichthäus

Doubling as sculptures and tealight holders, these porcelain houses from the award-winning German brand bring a touch of festive whimsy. ₹1,995, on modernquests.com.

Ikkis

Diya Lamp

In this contemporary avatar, classic earthen oil lamps are given some heft and height by artist Gunjan Gupta. The terracotta-coated copper candle holders and diyas are ₹8,750 (set of three), on ikkis.in.

Nicobar

Myra Dia

Channelling contemporary chic, these brass diyas are shaped to accommodate four wicks. Don’t miss the brand’s signature dragonfly and haathi etching on the pair. ₹1,650 (set of two with four wicks), on nicobar.com.

Ira Udaipur

Aadya Diya

Handcarved from black soapstone, each column is topped with a burnished brass diya. Ideal as centrepieces on a festive table or as accents anywhere in the house. ₹3,500 (set of three), on thehouseofthings.com.