Home is where wallpapers become a piece of art

With wallpapers as their muse, designers are exploring maximalism through motifs inspired by nature and architecture

During the pandemic, when people were forced to spend time inside the four walls of their homes, India’s interior designers were busy adapting to its impact on the aesthetics of interior décor. Walls, one of the most unassuming choices for a muse, caught their attention; from viewing them as a canvas for decorative art, they now started looking at them as art itself. Many of them have collaborated with established companies to create a palette that reflects Indian design informed by an international style book.

Chennai-based architect and interior stylist Yamuna Venkatesh, who is also the founder and creative head of Uniq Structural, says, “Post lockdown, people got bored staring at the barren walls throughout the day. The easiest and quickest way to spruce up any particular area is to use wallpapers, which come in various sizes, textures and a wide price range, depending on the intricacy of the product.”

India’s wallpaper market offers a wide range of designer wallpapers with patterns ranging from large monstera leaves and delicate palm fronds to Pichwai-inspired wall art.

Baug, a wallpaper by Kalakaari Haath

At the 10th edition of India Design 2022, held in New Delhi in May, Asian Paints unveiled its Wallpaper of the Year, Lotus and Stilts, from its Nal Sarovar Collection. Amit Syngle, the brand’s managing director says, “The trend for 2022 celebrates transition, largely typified in the maximalist motif. In Lotus and Stilts, birds adapt as they migrate and the lotus is resilient despite the conditions around it and we wanted to celebrate that spirit this year.” Available on the brand’s website, Lotus and Stilts is priced ₹8,000 a roll (size: 10mx0.53 m).

Teaming up

Another Mumbai, a wallpaper by INK

Asian Paints has previously collaborated with couturier Sabyasachi and Anita Lal’s Good Earth for luxury wallpaper collections. In May, the brand teamed up with Italian designer Maximiliano Modesti, who founded Mumbai-based studio Les Ateliers 2M, to create INK, a handcrafted wall-coverings brand that fuses Indian craftsmanship with international design sensibilities. Its collections, which explore Tribal art, ikkat, and hand-embroidered beads, includes Wandering Lines (a mosaic of Indian art forms on textured paper), La Casa, which uses Indian block-printing techniques to create geometrical motifs reminiscent of Azuljeos (Portuguese style) hand-painted tiles, and Another Mumbai, inspired by its affinity to the city.

Syngle explains, “We have 27 designs and 67 scales, and with INK we looked at wallpaper from an artisanal mindset. It’s traditional Indian artistry with contemporary lines.”

Soumya Keshavan of Souk, a Chennai-based design store, says, “I started using wallpaper sometime around 2008, sourcing murals and other wallpapers from Cole & son Anthropologie etc. At that point, wallpapers were relatively new to India. Today, they have become more common.”

Through the prism of architecture

Krsnaa Mehta, , designer, India Circus

At Godrej-owned India Circus, designer Krsnaa Mehta’s wallpapers are a mix of natural aesthetics, inspired by India’s floral and architectural wealth. The languid waters of the Dal Lake, dotted with shikaras, come alive in the brand’s Windows of Dazzle range, while The Elephants of Mathura edit juxtaposes pachyderms against the Taj Mahal.

Birdwatcher Dreams wallpaper by India Circus

Architecture reflects in the designs of New Delhi-based Toile Indienne as well. Its collections are a paean to Rajasthan’s palaces and havelis , including Diwan-e-khas in Amber, City Palace and Lake Palace in Udaipur, Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort and Junagarh Fort in Bikaner. Toile Indienne uses textile and wallpaper to initiate conversations about ancient and contemporary histories. Its designs tell stories rooted in Indian culture.

A wallpaper by Toile Indienne

The firm also uses architectural design in the Bombay Art Deco collection (winner of ELLE Decor award for wall coverings), which celebrates the city’s heritage of Art Deco buildings. “Geometrical abstracts are also popular, like our Art of Architecture collection, based on the work of Pritzker Prize Architect, B. V. Doshi,” says Akila Seshasayee, co-founder of Toile Indienne. The wallpaper collections of the brand are priced upwards of ₹300 and ₹500 per sq. ft., varying on design.

Wallpapers as art

A wallpaper by Kalakaari Haath

Bengaluru-based graphic designer and new homeowner Rashmi Singh, who recently styled her home office with a monochrome wallpaper from Mumbai-based Kalakaari Haath, says she wanted her wallpaper to be a ‘seamless art piece’. “It’s a big commitment to use wallpaper over other wall coverings. I chose the muted palette because I can work with other colours in the room, while the handmade paper and hand painted-designs gave me the look I was going for,” she adds. Sahiba Madan, founder and managing partner at Kalakaari Haath, shares, . “COVID changed the way people viewed spaces. A huge volume of our sales go into homes.” Akila concurs: “We feel, choosing wallpaper is akin to buying a painting – both have to give the owner lasting pleasure and enhance their lives.”

According to Akila, “Wallpapers are now increasingly popular as a key decorative element in homes.” India Circus’s Mehta, too feels that the demand for wallpapers grew during the pandemic. “In financial year 2020-21, we took wallpaper orders worth ₹15 lakh, which almost doubled in 2021-22 to ₹30 lakh,” he says.

How much is too much?

In terms of motifs, Sahiba says, “nature is easier to consume.” Her brand reflects a penchant for flora and fauna, and techniques like beadwork and embroidery. Their collections, available online, range between ₹10,800 and ₹16,998 per roll (size: 86”x98”).

Krsnaa observes, “There’s a lot of maximalism this year, which is defined by clashing patterns and colours, strong wallpaper, and a variety of textures.” Maximalism features in ‘Sabyasachi For Nilaya Chapter III Heartland’ collection too, which marks Sabyasachi’s third association with Nilaya Wall Coverings (a wallpaper vertical of Asian Paints). The collection, launched last year, has three themes: Baug, Udeypore and Indienne.

Wallpaper Jaipur Gemini by Sabyasachi For Nilaya Chapter III Heartland collection

The brand chose Jaipur Gemini as its Wallpaper of the Year 2021 from its Udeypore edit that includes patterns titled Vatika and Jaipur Valencia. The theme Indienne features four patterns (Pahalgam Paisley, Florentine Damask, Kamalika and The Great Moghol Traveller), while Baug comprises three designs Sanganer Tent, Shantiniketan and Gokul Pichwai. Syngle says, “His (Sabyasachi’s) patterns and colours are exquisite and have a transformative power that takes one back in time.”

As designers populate the decor space, and wallpapers take center stage in 2022, Yamuna Venkatesh says the trend of adorning homes with thesa designer wallpaper statements will continue through 2023-24 as well, “This trend is here to stay. We feel, this year, more designers will jump onto this bandwagon to get their trademarks designs onto homes,” she concludes.