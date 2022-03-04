H&M comes home

With a minimal aesthetic and sustainable materials, the Swedish brand promises makeovers for your favourite rooms

The last time we wrote about H&M was in August 2021, when the Swedish brand’s collaboration with Sabyasachi Mukherjee made news — as much for its designs (and the first sari in the fast fashion lineup) as for its about turn on the artisanal traditions the Kolkata designer is known for. Now, seven months on, H&M is back with a less controversial offering: their home line.

Launched globally in 2009, it has made its slow way to our shores with a spring launch on March 3 that is nature inspired and minimalist, ideal for those looking to spruce up their pandemic oases. You can pick up tufted cushions, smart kitchen organisers, scented candles, and high-quality bed linen online at hm.com and via their e-commerce partner, Myntra.

Ida Lindahl, general manager, H&M Home | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

According to Ida Lindahl, general manager at H&M Home, the drop — in soothing pastels and contemporary prints — moves effortlessly between the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom, thanks to a “unified, multi-functional design language”. “We will also be presenting our assortment in the H&M store at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj [New Delhi],” she says, adding that plans for the other outlets will be revealed soon.

With H&M having set itself a target of achieving 100% recycled (or other sustainably-sourced materials) by 2030, it isn’t surprising that there are frequent nods to sustainability throughout the collection. Think glass elements, serving boards made from FSC-certified mango wood, seagrass lanterns and cushion covers made with 100% recycled cotton. Lindahl gives us a peek into what H&M Home has in store for India:

H&M Home | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

H&M Home’s launch in India.

H&M has been in India since 2015, and we have been constantly listening to our customers to understand their evolving needs and demands. Our Spring 2022 collection is comforting but with bohemian chic details. Expect abstract sculptural vases, printed cushions in crisp organic cotton, beautiful glass objects, and pastel-coloured scented candles in different artistic shapes.

Will any of the products be manufactured in India?

We use suppliers in both Asia and Europe. And I’m proud to say that we have a great and close collaboration with local Indian suppliers. For instance, many of our wool-blend rugs are made by hand in India, and it is truly fascinating to witness their craftsmanship and creativity when working with the textiles and patterns.

H&M Home | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

India has both new and established outlets for home products — from Good Earth and Fabindia to Nykaa Home and Ikea. How does H&M plan to stand apart?

We see ourselves as our biggest competitor, [and our] objective is always to surprise our customers and exceed their expectations. What makes our offering so strong is the combination of our business idea of presenting modern design and quality in an inspiring and sustainable way, combined with the diversity of our product range.

H&M Home | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Are India-specific capsules and collabs being planned?

India is a very inspiring country. The lovely, vivid colours and the handicrafts are so fascinating, and we would love to explore how we can grow our assortment with a sense of local influence in the future.

Post pandemic decor requirements?

As I see it, our homes have become both a place of safety and a dynamic hub for all activities — from work to family time. So, multi-functional and versatile design has become a hot topic. Also, in spite of home delivery booming for food, we have seen a considerable growth in home-cooking, and the rise of small gatherings at home. So, we are excited to introduce our kitchen and dinnerware [think brass-finished metal stands, stoneware bottles, marble trays, and dishware with gold details]!

Priced between ₹149 and ₹25,999, on www2.hm.com.