History, science and more : Comedian Sundeep Rao lists his favourite podcasts

It is one of the most well-researched, well-rounded history podcasts out there. In this podcast, Malcolm Gladwell (the author of several New York Times bestsellers) reinterprets events or people from the past. I don’t usually binge-listen to anything. But there are a few mini-series in the podcast that I listen to in one go. Though some of the periods discussed are far removed from the present day, I feel like I am going there. The topics range from war to music to race… In one of the episodes, the guy who was associated with the bombing of Hiroshima talks about his experiences. I think children should be encouraged to listen to podcasts like this one.

Episode length: 45 minutes (on average)

Available on: Google Podcast, Apple Podcast, revisionisthistory.com and more

The Joe Rogan experience

This is another podcast I can sit through several episodes in one stretch. Though it is just a comedian interviewing guests from various fields, we receive in-depth knowledge on various subjects. And, the conversation between Rogan and the guest is casual and fun. So, even two-hour episodes are easy to listen to.

Episode length: Over two hours (on average)

Available on: Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and more (on Spotify from September)

Making sense with Sam Harris

In India, most of the podcasts deal with, say, about 10 topics. It is always comedy or someone talking about success. And, this podcast explores topics that we don’t think about in our daily lives. It talks about the future of genetics, climate change, cyber-tech, medicine… I can’t pick one favourite episode because all of them are intriguing.

Episode length: Over an hour (on average)

Available on: Google Podcast, Apple Podcast, samharris.org and more

TED Radio Hour

What I like about the TED Hour is they club talks by some of the world’s leading experts on different topics into one episode. So, you get a 360-degree view on a single subject. This is a podcast that teaches us about different aspects of science and tech, mental health and overall, helps us live better.

Episode length: 30 to 60 minutes

Available on: Google Podcast, Apple Podcast, NPR and more

