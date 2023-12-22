December 22, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Whether you are playing Secret Santa this year, or have forgotten a New Year gift for your friend, fret not. Here are some last-minute gifting ideas — from curated hampers to embroidered decor. The icing on the cake? They are all eco-friendly and handmade with love by artisans across India.

Chhoti Si Asha, Chandigarh

Celebrating all things craft, this enterprise led by women artisans transforms pre-consumer textile waste into handcrafted products such as books, tote bags, toys, and more. This season, founder Liza Chawla Tandon says their embroidered charms featuring golden zari work and festive motifs are popular. “These handcrafted charms with motifs like the Christmas tree, snowman, deer; embroidered phulkari charms; torans etc can be added to a gift, or as a decor artefact.” Other new launches include sling bags, and embroidered fridge magnets featuring emoticons, and deer with Indian motifs.

Upwards of ₹200 on chhotisiasha.org

ADVERTISEMENT

Verthbox, Rajasthan

Aimed at putting an end to mindless corporate gifts that end up under our beds or worse, the landfills, Renata Millett and Shreya Kothari founded Verthbox in 2020 to make gifting fun and sustainable. “We’re aware that gifts should be practical and useful, which is why we focus on utility-driven gifts that can be used long after the occasion is over,” says Renata about their initiative that encourages companies to ‘build their own gift box’. The duo partner with like-minded brands such as Eat Better, Tea lab, Sow and Grow, Blue Pottery Artisans, Cupable, Minus, Rad Routine, Keitha, Beco, among others. As for products, the catalogue comprises body care, planters, organic edibles, stationery, and more.

Details on verthbox.com

Wild Ideas, Tiruvannamalai

Srimathi Subramanian, who helms the community based, women-run, rural enterprise Wild Ideas, says making the artisans “financially independent, and elping them live a life of dignity” is the brand’s goal. Known for their organic household cleaners, personal care products, organic food offerings, and traditional craft, Wild Ideas has a range of eco hampers to choose from this year. The Pamper Hamper comprises hand-woven palm baskets with chemical-free personal care products or organic certified food items. The Tranquillity Hamper includes a palm box containing a cosy meditation pillow, an ankle/neck pillow, and a selection of all-natural incense sticks; among others.

Custom hampers upwards of ₹300. To order, call 97861 45465

Diya Innovations, Bengaluru

At this for-profit social enterprise founded in 2013, handcrafted gifts, by men and women with intellectual disabilities, are the highlight of their offerings. “Over the past decade, we have collaborated with over 400 companies throughout India, producing more than 3.5 lakh handcrafted gifts. Their combined efforts have provided 38,000 days of livelihood for our artisans,” says founder Suman John. Their festive catalogue this year comprises earthenware lamps, wooden tea light holders, candles in coconut shells, cloth photo frames, wooden calendars, among others.

Upwards of ₹75 on diyainnovations.com

Vaibhavam, Chennai

Earlier this year, sisters-in-law Anu Balaji and Rajashree Ashok took their love for traditional Indian motifs up a notch by launching a brand that celebrates them. From kolampatterns and betel leaves to lotus and mango motifs, you will find them on all things decor: bedspreads, curtains, cushions, dining towels, mats, and even candleholders. “We are committed to showcasing the beauty of traditional ethnic designs in soft furnishings. These designs hold a special place in our cultural heritage and deserve to be celebrated,” says Rajashree. Now gearing up for their next collection comprising curtains with floral prints, Anu explains it will highlight “native flowers like pavalamalli, sengaanthal, vetchi poo, among others”.

Upwards of ₹250. @vaibhavamhome on Instagram

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.