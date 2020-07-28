Help these pets find their permanent home

Bengaluru

28 July 2020 16:25 IST

Jet is a two-month old indie male pup. He is friendly and is vaccinated (will need booster shots) and dewormed. Pre and post adoption checks apply. To adopt Jet, contact 9845237237.

Advertising

Advertising

***

Bailey is a three-month old indie mix pup. He would do great in a home with children. He is a total cuddle bug and a gorgeous looking pup. Vaccinations and deworming have been done — pre /post adoption checks apply. Call 9845237237 to adopt Bailey.