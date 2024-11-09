Have your tried the Korean glass glow facial?

While Korean glass glow facial finds its roots in the K-beauty (Korean beauty) culture aimed at achieving healthy, radiant skin, Dr Janani Adityan, a certified dermatologist and founder of The Thol dermatological care breaks down the science behind the facial introduced at Thol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To begin with, it’s a medically designed facial that is done by a doctor. As our skin is often exposed to pollution, the oxidants damage skin cells and make skin age faster. This facial involves hyperbaric oxygen therapy that involves inhaling pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber. It revitalises your skin and helps in collagen synthesis. And fresh oxygen gives a boost to your internal organs too,” she explains adding that one can step out directly to any festive event sporting an instant glow.

The one-hour facial begins with a lymphatic massage, followed by an oxygen bomb mask, a dense whip foam that exfoliates the skin uniformly. After deep cleansing, the skin is infused with peptide serum (customised according to the skin requirement ranging from acne-prone, pigmented or ageing skin, to name a few) and a relaxing massage. The hyperbaric oxygen therapy and the LED light therapy completes the facial. “In LED therapy, there is green, blue and red wavelength that are commonly used and considered safe. While the red reduces skin inflammation and promotes blood circulation, blue has anti-acne effect as it kills bacteria causing acne in the T-zone of the face and green helps in collagen synthesis of ageing skin making it supple. We educate our customers on approaching skin care holistically. In any medi-facial, we use standardised equipment and it is a dermatologist-assisted procedure. As every step is backed by scientific evidence, it ensures that your skin is in safe hands.”

The Thol is located at 48, Sree Narayana Guru Road, Nesavaalar Colony, Saibaba Colony. For appointments, call: 8401455556

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.