For that zing factor

A formidable name in the Tata Group, Harish Bhat is not a stranger to The Hindu Business Line readers. While this brand custodian of Tata Sons has held several senior roles in the Tata Group for the past 30 years, he created a new thought process with his insightful writings. He turned author with his first book Tatalog and now he has come out with his second book The Curious Marketer: Expeditions in Branding and Consumer Behaviour. In an interview, Harish shares the inspiration for the book and how marketing has undergone a radical shift in today’s age.

How did the book come about?

I am a very curious person and have been a marketer for the past three decades. My curiosity and my love for marketing came together to provide me the inspiration to write this book.

You touch upon different areas that marketers are targeting today. Can you share your experiences.

Marketers today are inspired by the places they see, the people they meet, the marketplaces they observe, and the books they read. If they are curious enough, these experiences spark new ideas in their minds. And, these new ideas then lead to innovative products and services, fresh packaging of designs or fascinating new marketing campaigns. This has happened to me several times over, in my own career.

How long did it take to complete the book?

This book contains over fifty exciting and provocative essays that I have written over the past five years, for the The Hindu Business Line newspaper. It also contains fresh new chapters that I have authored over the past six months, on why marketers should be curious, and how they can develop their curiosity quotient. Interestingly, the book also contains an interesting epilogue written by my daughter, and I think she wrote that within a couple of days.

Because I love writing so much, I cannot really say that I faced any serious challenges. In fact, I thoroughly enjoy sitting down at my dining table, and writing on my battered old laptop computer, whenever I can. The only small but frequent challenge is that I often feel hungry while writing. Writing does that to me. Then I have to interrupt my writing, get up and eat something nice, like fresh fruits or ripe cheese.

You mentioned during the launch of your book ‘Tatalog’ that writing is a ‘tapasya.’ How would you describe the process for the second book?

This book has been a second ‘tapasya.’ Writing requires passion, but it also needs dedication and discipline. I wrote most of the essays contained in this book on Sunday mornings. Three hours each Sunday morning, through summer and winter, rain and sun. So you can call this Sunday tapasya, if you wish.

Marketing has undergone a radical shift in the last decade. What do you think has been a major change?

In an earlier generation, marketing required a single brain. In today’s age, it requires three brains - the left brain to deal with the deluge of data and digital, right brain to craft design and drama. And, a third central brain which synthesises the left and right to engage customers in a constant, compelling dialogue, because marketing is no longer a one-way street. Today’s consumers want to actively engage with the brands they use, not just hear from them.

How have you been able to balance your profession and interest in writing?

Tata Group is a wonderful place to work in. It has provided me many interesting and meaningful professional roles over the past thirty years. Because I have enjoyed these roles so much, I think they have also made me a far more creative person. And I have used some part of this creativity to indulge in my love for writing.

How has your perspective on writing evolved over the years?

I think my writing has become softer, simpler and more insightful, over the years. When I was much younger, I would often use language that sounded impressive. Now, I try to avoid jargon altogether, and I love the music of simple language, crafted with a perfect string of words.

Are you looking forward to writing more books?

Yes, I certainly think I have many more books within me. These books have to naturally and spontaneously emerge. So, I don't try to plan too much into the future. However, I know that I need to constantly write, every single week, to stay fresh and alive. I am a curious marketer, but I am also a compulsive writer.