Harika Vedula hosts plays with a purpose

Theatre artiste Harika Vedula is set to present plays from different parts of the country in Hyderabad

Theatre artiste Harika Vedula preferred to create what she wants rather than wait for it to happen. Instead of searching for theatrical events to attend, she took the decision to host them. To do so, she chose to invite theatrical productions from across the country to stage plays in Hyderabad.

She elaborates, “I decided to bring plays by theatre groups that hardly get the attention – in spite of being brilliant – instead of offering the stage to star-studded plays that are already in the limelight Once this thought came to mind, I couldn’t wait to execute it, even if it meant dipping into my pocket.”

In April this year, Harika first brought in The Gentleman’s Club a play on drag kings that takes the audience into the underground club scene in Bombay (now Mumbai). Here, protagonist Rocky a.k.a Shamsher pays tribute to veteran film star Shammi Kapoor. Harika says, “I brought this play to Hyderabad because we are only beginning to understand the complexities of gender equality. Over the years, this play has evolved and now there is something for the audience to learn and understand.”

Harika now brings Nava, a play directed by Sharanya Ramprakash for Aravani Art Project. Apt for June, the Pride month, the production has nine urban transwomen who have never been on stage before, sharing stories through the nine rasas (Nava rasa).

Harika has steered clear from collaborating with sponsors. She explains, “Sponsors always look for shows that are star-studded and more visibility; my goal is just the opposite. This is the first time Hyderabad will see the Aravani Art Project artistes performing.” This play will be staged on the evening of June 26 at Rangabhoomi Spaces.

Harika also plans to present a play titled Adishakti in August.