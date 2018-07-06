Clean Waters

more-in

East, off the busy NH 66 at Panangad, and roughly10 km onto a meandering single lane, in Cheppanam, is Global Sailing Club. Situated on the banks of the Vembanad, before the land’s end, the premises hold a small clubhouse, a thatched roof eatery, a wide garden with a row of dry docked sail boats (unused in monsoon) and neatly stacked bright orange kayaks. It is amply clear that water sports is a major activity here.

Its biggest charm is the breathtaking view of the sprawling lake whose waters loop around the small islets in the vicinity and hug the city. Fishing boats, passenger boats and the occasional speed boats ply during the day. The club, which was founded in 2012 and has since groomed a steady team of kayakers and sailing enthusiasts, conducts kayaking challenges, expeditions and sailing regattas in the waters.

At one time the lake was used commonly for swimming and bathing, but today such activities are impossible as it has become a receptacle of plastic and waste dumped from unlicensed abattoirs, homes and a few commercial buildings on its coastline.

German national, architect and kayak coach at the club, Karl Damschen and his wife Annalies, both 76 years old, have been at the forefront of encouraging members to learn kayaking and have conducted several kayaking events —day and overnight trips —to Vaikom, Perambalam, Thattekad and around the city. Of late they realised that the lake was turning into a dumping yard and something had to be done to address the situation.

On their many excursions the kayakers found that the banks of the lake were choking with floating debris, rotting carcasses of animals and plastic bottles.

OC Thomas, founder of the club, together with other committee members began searching for solutions. Earlier this year, in January, the idea of Green Paddlers Cleaning Drive was launched and subsequently Green Paddlers, a non profit organisation, was formed with an aim to spread awareness about the correct disposal of plastic, cleaning and reclaiming the lake.

Sustainable project

As part of this they held many cleaning events when groups rowed around the lake, fishing out floating plastic bottles and other debris.

“The banks were full of thermocol, used footwear, diapers, bulbs, tubelights, plastic and rubber items,” says Thomas who arranged for country boats to receive the collected garbage. Of these tubelights are the worst pollutants as mercury from these poisons the water.

This was followed by a bigger event when Green Paddlers roped in the local church and school authorities, individuals, Panchayat members, councillor Sheeba Sunil and involved the community. About 80 students were explained the cause and the way forward.

Their latest action has been employing lake keeper, Murali, a former fisherman who had quit as the catch in the lake has depleted drastically, due to pollution.

Says Dr. Raj Krishnan, kayaker and one of the founders, “The highlights of this project are sensitising the local community against polluting the water. There are job opportunities, like the case of Murali. For the past couple of months the local community has been watching Murali go around the island collecting the waste. I am sure they will think more than twice before polluting the lake. The cleaning by Green Paddlers was not a one time project, it is a sustainable project, which will inspire a lot of youth across the State and the country.”

Karl Damschen who brought in other stake holders—local community members—into the process of cleaning says, “The cleaning of the lake cannot be confined to the waters alone. It needs community participation and awareness. Hence the priest of the local Nithya Sahayamatha Church, Father Praveen has been kind and given us the place to teach the children the importance of keeping the backwaters clean.”

Thomas says that earlier Murali was collecting nearly 70 kilos of garbage daily but that has dropped considerably with awareness regarding disposal of waste. Also as the lake cleaning continues, Thomas has a bigger picture. He says that the lake is intrinsically connected to the cleanliness of Cheppanam and hence the efforts of Green Paddlers will radiate mainland too.

Karl hopes that the initiative will be taken up by other communities along the Vembanad Lake. As Cheppanam strives to become a model village, the lake, by next year, should hopefully be a plastic waste free zone.