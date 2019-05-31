Green neighbourhoods in Madurai city

Vallabai Road, Chokkikulam

Businessman N Shaji Krishnan walks five kilometres every morning along the same route and he never misses taking the Vallabai Road in Chokkikulam. The reason is the bougainvillea in one of the compounds that’s bursting with striking pink flowers. “The very sight of it makes me happy and sets my mood for the day. I say hi to the tree everyday. I have to see it in the morning, else I feel my day is incomplete,” says Shaji. Not just him; a number of walkers in town can be spotted pacing up and down the wide roads of the up-scale pocket. Chokkikulam, known for its vintage bungalows and the city’s VIPs who occupy them, is also known for its tree-lined avenues. From huge neem and tamarind trees, the bright gulmohars and kondrais to bushy flowering plants, the area is sought after by all for its cool shade in harsh summers.

Kochadai to Thuvariman Road

The stretch from Kochadai to Thuvariman, on the western end of the city is another pocket known for its cool environment. The road running parallel to one of the water channels draining into Vaigai is lined with a row of old tamarind trees on both sides, their foliage forming a shady arch above the road. “It’s a delightful drive for motorists and one can feel a stark difference in temperature once you enter Thuvariman. Even in the afternoons, sunlight doesn’t penetrate the thick canopy,” says K Muthukumar, a cyclist who rides on this road regularly. “It’s a favourite road among cyclists, especially during the monsoons, when the channel that runs by will also be flowing.”

Law College Road

K K Nagar is a residential area in Madurai that has always remained clean and green. Every road here is flanked by a number of trees and there’s a wide variety as well. The second street in K K Nagar West, that leads to Law College is one of most beautiful roads in the neighbourhood with many trees along the sides. “You cannot catch a patch of sunlight along the entire road. Such is the tree cover,” says M Chidambaram of Madurai Green, an organisation that has been planting and taking care of trees in the city for the past 10 years. “We have also been conducting Tree Walks every month for nearly seven years now and we keep coming back to this road as there are many native species such as pungan, vagai, puavarasu, vavarasu and so on.”

Walker’s Club Road

The road that leads from AR Hospital to Walker’s Club on Lake View Road is preferred by not just walkers but also hawkers, and push-cart vendors as the area is sheltered from the sun. “The road is a busy stretch as it has a number of hospitals, restaurants and companies but there’s something calm and charming about it and that’s because of the trees,” says Karthikeyan Parkavithai, who has been documenting native trees in Madurai. “Apart from a variety of birds and insects, the trees on this road also provide shelter to people and even cars. The road is preferred by people to park their cars as it has become extremely difficult to find a shaded parking space these days.” He adds, “The most common tree found in Madurai is the neem. It’s said that the Pandya kings had neem flowers on their crowns and garlands.”