Narayan K Murthy, founder and managing director of GoodSeeds Conscious Space

July 05, 2022 15:37 IST

GoodSeeds Conscious Space is the new addition to cultural and activity centres in Hyderabad

Tucked away in one of the bylanes of Film Nagar, Hyderabad, is a new activity and cultural centre. The GoodSeeds Conscious Space is an extension of the GoodSeeds enterprise, which kickstarted the chemical-free farmers’ markets in several areas of the city eight years ago. The GoodSeeds store and Terrassen Cafe, one of Hyderabad’s first vegan cafes, are a part of the 4,000 square feet premises. The cultural space and activity centre is a work in progress, states its founder Narayan K Murthy.

Those who have been on a quest for chemical-free food in the city, in recent years, are aware of GoodSeeds Sunday markets where farmers, home bakers and small dairy farms that adopt cruelty-free practices come to sell their produce. Handlooms and crafts are also part of the bazaars that serve traditional millet dishes and other short eats. The enterprise also does home deliveries throughout the week.

Inside GoodSeeds Conscious Space

Narayan felt the need to reach out to people beyond the Sunday markets: “Many of our clients have an eclectic taste for music, theatre, poetry and food. During my interactions with them, I realised there was scope for activity space.”

GoodSeeds Conscious Space plans to host a theatre workshop for children by Hyderabad-based group Sifar. Plans are on to host music sessions, plays and urban gardening sessions. Narayan had leased the space a decade ago and a small office functioned from the premises, but most of the area was filled with construction debris from nearby areas.

Work on GoodSeeds Conscious Space began in August 2021 and incidentally, Terrassen Cafe was also looking to move from its earlier location in Banjara Hills: “It helped both of us since a cafe will be a value addition to the space,” says Narayan.

The cafe’s outdoor seating is in the vicinity of the rocks that are part of the area’s original landscape. Small raised platforms on the rocks can serve as workshop zones for children to learn to make clay idols or make Holi colours.

The interiors of GoodSeeds have an old-world charm, with the use of terracotta adding an earthy touch. A hall leads to a well-stocked store and a flight of stairs leads to the terrace that has hosted a few music sessions. A kitchen garden is also in the works. There are sheltered and open-air areas to host gatherings and Narayan plans to step up the activities soon.

Inside Terrassen Cafe, which has used several upcycled furniture pieces

Narayan hails from Chennai and work took him to the United States where he lived and worked for 18 years. Returning to India in 2009, he took up a job in one of the IT majors in Hyderabad. His quest for chemical-free food led him and his friends Sujatha Ramni, Lalith Mitta and Ganesh Margabandhu to start GoodSeeds in 2012. They travelled to Bengaluru, Chennai, interiors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and while working in the organic farming sector realised that Hyderabad did not have a farmers’ market. They decided to plug the gap.

Most of the ideation happened at Lamakaan which also hosted the first GoodSeeds farmers’ market.

Later, as the others parted ways, Narayan helmed GoodSeeds: “More like-minded vendors came forward to put up stalls and we were able to stock something for everyone in the family, both vegans and non-vegans. GoodSeeds Conscious Space will help us engage further with people through activities. It is an evolving space and can host a range of sessions, be it an evening guitar or poetry session or a Sunday brunch while watching a play.”

(For details, check @goodseedsliving on Instagram)