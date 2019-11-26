Goobe’s Book Republic under threat of closure

While Goobe's Book Republic, Church Street, has been in operation for the last 10 years (opening two days before Premier Book Shop closed), business has not been good for a while, says proprietor Ravi Menezes.

For the last two or three months, he has been selling books at heavily discounted prices, starting at ₹25. It was a “cluster bombing” of issues, says Ravi. First demonetisation, then GST and then roadworks affected sales.

Two years ago, the bookstore started working with corporate clients, including Manipal Hospital and Arcadis.

“Depending on the size of the company, we curate and install a rack of books and we refresh 100 books every month. The cost starts at ₹7,000 for a month. If it is a larger company that wants to have an employment engagement programme, we can set up book clubs. If they want to have a CSR programme around books, we can set up libraries or organise mobile library visits.”

Ravi is hopeful of gaining a total of 10 corporate clients. “Getting those clients will help us subsidise our operations and aid our non-profit activities,” he says.

In 2015, they founded Go Book Bank with the aim of giving underprivileged children access to books. They have also provided community libraries, reading and environment/science outreach, librarian training, literacy education and books in languages relevant to the communities they service.

“We are looking at a target of 10 corporate clients and we are fairly confident of reaching it. We have set ourselves a deadline of December-end.” He adds, “I don’t want to stop. This job is too much fun.”

Goobe’s Book Republic, 11 Church Street (basement), near KC Das. Call 9945093095.