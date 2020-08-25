Life & Style
Watch | Going back to edible plants
Going to the grocer in the time of COVID-19 has become a stressful affair. So consumers have been looking at alternatives to procure vegetables.
There has been a spike in people turning to gardening and foraging for food. People are now turning back to many indigenous and uncultivated edible plants.
These have deep roots in the nutrient-rich traditional diets of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Here are some edible plants that can be used in cooking:
- Wild colocasia
- Amaranthus viridis or 'kuppa keera'
- Talinum triangulare or 'sambar cheera'
