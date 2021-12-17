Gift guide: the 2022 starter kit

17 December 2021 22:59 IST

As offices open up and life resumes — complete with socialising and entertaining — here is a gift guide to make the shift easier

After two years of working from home, and a long break from entertaining, 2022 just might be when the world gets comfortable with the new normal. Even as we plan to return to office (vaccinated and masked) and throw (socially-distant) parties, there are ways to make things easier for yourself. And the people in your life.

For the coffee lovers, there is a subscription from Bengaluru-based Seven Beans, a crop-to-cup collab between Indian farmers and Italian roasters (from ₹4,900 onwards). Mumbai-based Handpicked Wines delivers curated bottles each month. Pandemic gardeners can find plant subscriptions on Ugaoo, starting from ₹7,499. And that’s just the beginning.

Pineider X Carbon Dream

LGB Forged Carbon

Ten engineers worked on the design for this Italian pen, to figure out how to mould it from forged carbon. The result is this beautiful addition to Pineider’s La Grande Bellezza collection. The swirl patterns give the body a luxurious, organic look. Choose from five variants of the ultra-flexible 14k gold nib. Approx ₹77,300 on pineider.com.

Nappa Dori

Vintage Attaché Leather Case

Know someone who’s still toting a bulky backpack? This handcrafted piece will give their laptop a classy ride instead. Available in tan and black, it features two roomy compartments, a sleeve for a trolley, and a detachable shoulder strap. ₹18,200 on nappadori.com

Heads Up For Tails

Personalised Pet Portrait

For pandemic pet parents, it’s doubly hard to leave a new fluffy friend at home. Bring them to the office with a realistic, personalised colour sketch — perfect to grace a wall or desk. Add an extra pet to the picture at ₹2,000 each. From ₹16,000 on headsupfortails.com

Breville

Barista Express Espresso Machine

This one is for those who don’t have time to stop at Starbucks for their morning cuppa. Promising “bean to espresso in under a minute”, it allows users to grind their beans right before brewing. There’s also a manual microfoam milk texturing option, for the full barista experience. Approx ₹54,000 on breville.com

Jungalow

Chaya Berry Rug

Who would say no to an ancient amulet symbolising protection, happiness, luck, health and good fortune. Especially considering the last couple of years! This Hamsa-shaped wool carpet by Justina Blakeney X Loloi comes in a variety of colours — the berry with orange and ivory highlights is our pick. Approx ₹17,600 on jungalow.com

Shades of Spring

Designer Bouquet Subscription

This Bengaluru outfit’s Christmas collection features an evergreen wreath filled with cyprus, leather fern, pine cones and fresh eucalyptus leaves (₹1,999). And for homeowners with busy schedules, a bouquet subscription can add long-term cheer. Each surprise collection of 20-25 stems (including fillers) can be delivered weekly, biweekly or monthly. Just trim and place in a vase. From ₹3,599 on shadesofspring.in

Lladro

Red Toucan Ice Bucket

A tropical statement piece that brings along a fun holiday vibe. Functional and decorative, the crystal base is topped with a glazed porcelain toucan handcrafted in the Lladro workshops in Spain. ₹1,04,000 on luxury.tatacliq.com

Balboste

Customised Matcha Chocolate Fortune Cookies

The Paris-based studio that creates visually-pleasing food married with fine craftsmanship, offers customised fortune cookies (slip in a positive message or two). They’re also dipped in marbled white chocolate and matcha. What’s not to love about this? Approx ₹1,800 on shop.balboste.com

Lai Designs

Qaleen Miniature Painting Earrings

Wearable art takes on a whole new meaning with these hand-painted earrings. Sterling silver is accented with enamel work in a traditional qaleen (carpet) design. Each piece is created in a home/studio in Rajasthan, using centuries-old techniques. ₹12,750 on in.lai-designs.com

Delicacies Jewelry

Ravioli Necklace

This 14k gold and diamond necklace is not just for the person in your life who really loves pasta. According to the website, “Giving back is baked in. This purchase provides 575 meals to help feed the hungry.” So far, the brand has worked with non-profit partners in Mexico, Minnesota and NYC’s Chinatown to give out more than 5.8 lakh meals to the homeless. Approx ₹1.4 lakh on delicaciesjewelry.com

Gucci

Broadway Heart-shaped Bag

Enamelled metal covered in red, blue and purple glass beads come together to create this eerily anatomically-accurate piece. Beyoncé is already a fan: she carried the all-silver version of this campy statement bag on a recent night out with Jay-Z. ₹6.5 lakh on gucci.com

GoPro

Hero10

The 23MP action camera is designed for those holidays you spent the last two years planning. Waterproof up to 33ft and with enhanced low-light performance, it is perfect for the adventurer. Shoot in Time Warp 3.0, 8x Slo Mo or the Liveburst that records 45 frames in 1.5 seconds. It is also cloud-connected. ₹54,500 on croma.com

Beats

Fit Pro

A worthy alternative to Air Pods. These wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds feature Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. It makes for a truly immersive music, movies, and gaming experience. The transparency mode lets you interact a little more with the world, without having to stop your podcast or take out your earbuds. ₹18,557 on ubuy.co.in

Bell & Ross

BR 05 Horolum

Drawing inspiration from the “minerality of concrete” and stripped down contemporary architecture, this limited edition piece comes with a photoluminescent coating. No matter where in the urban jungle it is worn, it retains its purpose — telling time. Choose from a black rubber or micro-blasted steel strap. 250 pieces only. ₹4.42 lakh on bellross.com

Rimowa

Blush Aluminium Clutch

Honey, I shrunk the luggage! The brand’s iconic signature comes in a miniature size, made of the same lightweight aluminium. With space enough for a phone and lipstick, it also has a card slot. And a leather wristlet to carry it around. ₹89,000 on net-a-porter.com

Lego

Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block

Millennials who go into a nostalgic flashback whenever you hear the Mario theme song play, this collectible is for you. Open the yellow question mark box to reveal a world of details. Build Princess Peach’s castle, plus three additional levels. Look for surprise reveals and secrets, and enjoy the music and iconic sounds. And, of course, there are 2,064 blocks. For 18+. Approx ₹13,000 on lego.com