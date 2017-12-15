Getting the best laugh

Everyone loves a good laugh. And this weekend will see you rolling on the floor as Black Dog Sparkling Water presents ‘Easy Evening 2017’ featuring two of the stalwarts in improv comedy – Greg Proops and Jeff B Davis, from the legendary school of Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Anchoring the evening will be India’s own stand-up comic Papa CJ.

In the country for the first time, the duo is euphoric about their visit. “It’s overwhelming and I think it’s going to be exciting for us and the Indian crowd. We’d love to goof around the country a bit,” exclaims Greg. Jeff adds: “India is an eye-opener. There’s so much colour and movement.”

While Proops promises to bring his steady dose of hilarious, flamboyant, quick comedy style, mostly centred on “how smart and good looking I am,” his long-time partner in crime Jeff will put on the best improv, slapstick comedy from the classic TV show that shot them to fame.

So what’s in store for Bengaluru? Greg replies: “We’re going to do a classic ‘Whose Line’ improv show here with audience interaction. Everything that we do involves the crowd, so if the show’s terrible, it’s the audience’s fault,” he laughs and adds: “We want the audience to have a good laugh.”

Jeff points out that although this is based on their ‘Whose Line’ show, “That is catered to a TV audience, the live show is way faster, never stops and is a lot freer. We’re going to do our first Bengaluru show and this will bear no resemblance to anything we’ve seen before. Our only worry is that Papa CJ, who goes out first to warm up the crowd, is going to be so funny that people find us boring,” he quips. Papa CJ follows up: “I’m going to be intentionally less funny,” that gets all three guffawing.

Jeff elaborates on how he’d like the audience to perceive the show. “They’re watching us make things up that they throw at us. So it’s almost like the audience is part of the show. We’d like audiences to walk away feeling like they were involved in the entire act, rather than feeling like just passive spectators.” Greg pitches in: “We don’t really allow the crowd to just sit. We’d like it to be action-packed and having no breaks.” Jeff sums up with a one-liner: “Our show is like jazz, but fun!”

Get ROFLing with Greg, Jeff and Papa CJ at Manpho Convention Centre on December 16 from 6 pm onwards. Tickets on BookMyShow.