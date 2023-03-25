Get a photo printed on your coffee at Bistrograph, a photography-themed café in Chennai

March 25, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

Freshly brewed coffee with your picture printed atop it: Bistrograph café takes its photography theme seriously. Here, you can sip their signature coffee Bistrogtraph, that has seven layers, namely condensed milk, espresso, red velvet, milk, and milk foam, seated amidst a display of photos by emerging photographers from across India.

Hari Subhash, the founder, says the idea was to combine the aesthetics of photography and food. The café has continental food, and the cutlery are shaped like camera parts, adding charm to the interiors, done in steel blue and ivory. The menu looks like an album, and a photography studio is present inside the building.

The café is situated in a 60-year-old building and can seat 108 people. It presents plenty of spaces for photo ops; the facade of the building itself resembles a camera. Over creamy green goddess soup made with kale, broccoli, spinach, zucchini, and green peas, Hari shares his passion for photography and how he decided to “create a fusion“ of gastronomy and photography.

The beet and orange salad is a must-try; brined beetroot is oven roasted in mandarin and balsamic reduction, which adds a tinge of sweetness to the tangy flavor of orange in it. Prawn ajillo, a dish of pan-tossed prawns in white wine and butter garlic sauce served with garlic bread, is among our favourites. The prawns are cooked to their finest, and each bite is fragrant of garlic. Also try their signature Callebaut hot chocolate that is dense and not too sweet.

Bistrograph procures medium roast coffee from the Annamalai hills as well as hand-picked coffee beans from Chikmagalur, which are processed and aged in brandy barrels. We also try their desserts: kahlua tiramisu and vanilla bean panna cotta with mixed berry compote, and walk out satisfied.

@No 13, 10th Cross St, Shastri Nagar, Adyar. Call 7305992080 for reservations. The cafe is open from 11am to 11pm. A meal for two costs approximately ₹1200.