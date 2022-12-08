Gender Bender in Bengaluru to celebrate the differences

December 08, 2022 12:52 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Sandbox Collective, started by Nimi Ravindran and Shiva Pathak, presents a three-day event — Gender Bender 22. “We meet every year with different shows and grantees and come together to celebrate our differences,” says Nimi, who adds that this year the event will feature the works of 10 grantees.

The idea Nimi says is to further the gender discourse. “It is not a destination but a journey. We keep discovering new things as we go. We also believe there are not enough spaces for gender conversations and every space we open up is important.”

Nimi says the event is curated by Sandbox Collective with the focus on creating a fun place to celebrate gender and our differences with a series of interactive sessions.

Gender Bender will feature Lend a Book, where you lend two books to their library and collect it after a few days. “It is a pop-up library, curated by writer, poet and artist, Amulya Shruthi, and will feature works of women/queer writers and artists.”

Vijeta, a teacher, Dalit activist and writer will talk about the books that changed her life. Zine Making workshops will teach you to create a page, and publish it on the spot. “They can sell these for ₹5 or any price they think apt,”explains Nimi.

The event is free for all, Nimi says, to make it accessible to people of all genders, ages and abilities. “We will also have a sign language interpreter to make it inclusive. The venue, Bangalore International Centre, is built to be inclusive.”

This is the eight edition of Gender Bender, says Nimi. “We, at Sandbox Collective, work with a majority of women and queer men. That was when we decided that we needed a space exclusively to celebrate the idea of gender, sexuality and orientation. It does not matter where we come from, we need to accept, collaborate, voice and express. To have people from all walks of life come in and share their ideas as we believe we learn everyday through such interactions.”

Gender Bender will be held at Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, on December 9, 10, 11, from 11.30am to 9pm everyday. It is open to those aged 14 years and above and entry is free. Call 9611695270 for details.