Ganesh Nallari’s flowering passion blooms with Priya Udyāna

The 22nd-floor balcony of Ganesh Nallari’s apartment overlooks a sweeping vista of Hyderabad’s high-rise buildings with the Qutub Shahi tombs to the left. Yet, what captures Ganesh’s attention each morning is not the contrast between the ancient and modern, but rather, a single flower in his meticulously tended balcony garden. “Every morning, I sit with my dog, Aja, on the balcony to enjoy my coffee, and there it is — a flower that has bloomed, even up here in the sky,” Ganesh says, flushed with the adrenaline of post-show excitement.

We are seated backstage, after his third show at The Bangalore Fashion Week, and Ganesh reflects on the path he has taken. His journey from dentistry to fashion might seem like an unconventional career shift, but his foundation in creativity was laid early.

“I was always helping my mother accessorise by picking bangles, and matching and styling my cousins. Dentistry just happened,” he says. Yet, after years of practicing dentistry, he felt a pull towards a different craft. “When I told my dad I was joining NIFT instead of pursuing my MDS (Master of Dental Surgery), he was surprised. But when I got a gold medal from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam (for academic excellence with community service at the National Institute of Fashion Technology), my father was convinced I knew what I was doing.”

Weaving a story

Ganesh is not just a designer, but also a storyteller, whether through the costumes of his past as a classical dancer or the garments he meticulously crafts today. “Sometimes a costume can inspire me to dance. Sometimes the emotions I experience when I dance translates into clothing. Storytelling is important whatever the form — dancing or designing.”

His latest collection, Priya Udyāna — which translates to My Dear Garden — embodies this philosophy. Inspired by the resilience of wildflowers that bloom despite harsh conditions, the collection is a vibrant ode to survival and beauty in the face of adversity. “In a forest, wildflowers bloom in spite of the storm, sun or rain. Nobody is taking care of them, but they still bloom,” Ganesh explains. “It is that resilience, that fragility, yet the ability to thrive, which inspires me.”

Sustainability and slow fashion

This deep connection to nature is also reflected in his commitment to sustainability. Ganesh is adamant about minimising waste, both in his life and in his work. “Zero waste is the way I function. It is like making curd rice with the leftover rice. You grow up like that, and your thought process is also like that. You don’t want to waste anything,” he says, underscoring how his upbringing instilled in him a deep respect for resources.

Ganesh’s fashion studio, Chic Pea Studios Pvt. Ltd., operates on principles of slow fashion, a deliberate contrast to the fast-paced, wasteful practices often seen in the industry. His designs are made-to-order, ensuring that each garment is crafted with a specific person in mind and not mass-produced for retail. “I do not feel need to put out a collection every six months. I may take one year or even three. But when something moves me and I want to tell that story, I will.”

Personal connection

Ganesh’s commitment to personal connection extends beyond his work with garments. It is a passion that has seen him thrive in the competitive industry for over 17 years. He relishes the relationships he builds with his clients, particularly his NRI clientele, who make up the bulk of his customer base. “I enjoy that one-on-one with my client. I like to know the person before I put forward a creation. That is what makes it so much more personal.”

As our brief interview concludes, Ganesh’s voice grow softer, the adrenaline of the show slowly ebbing away. The city outside was alive with its usual hum, but in the quiet of that backstage moment, another scene took shape — a lone flower blooming high above the bustling cityscape. Its delicate petals unfurling in the morning light, much like Ganesh’s designs, quietly standing as a resilient testament to the power of passion, creativity, and the enduring beauty of a life well-lived.