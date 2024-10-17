Gaatha storytelling festival brings a colourful bouquet of tales and activities to Mumbai

New narratives and fresh perspectives on old tales are set to be the focus of the second edition of Gaatha — Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, co-hosted by the non-profit Mumbai Storytellers Society (MSS) and Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) from October 18 to 20, 2024.

“The theme for this year is ‘Mukhauta - Unmasking Narratives’, where we try to present the stories behind the stories. Our aim is not to change the tales, but try to find a nuanced perspective on the accepted versions,” says festival director and MSS founder Usha Venkatraman.

Storytellers from India and abroad will be coming down to Mumbai to enthrall children and adults on the SVU campus with live storytelling, as well as through music, dance, theatre and art.

Varied palette

The festival will be focusing on Kerala this year, and will showcase Tholpavakoothu, (shadow puppetry), Kathakali and Mohiniyattam.

On October 18, American storyteller and author Heather Forest will be hosting a session on using the creative potential of the voice as an instrument for speaking and singing.

Day 2 will see the art of Kolam explored in detail at the workshop titled ‘Sacred Geometry’ to be conducted by Hema Kannan.

The day will include queer stories by Ankit Bhuptani and Feroza Engineer in the programming.

‘Story Trails’ will present and experiential tour around the SVC campus about the history of the institution for families.

Seven international and 30 India-based storytellers will be participating in this year’s edition.

The programme will include a storytelling game called ‘Kathakshri’ to be moderated by Anuradha Rohra and Shilpa Mehta.

Gaatha — Mumbai International Storytelling Festival will conclude on October 20 with ‘Indian Kaleidoscope — Classical Myths and More’.

Writer Amish Tripathi unmasks mythological narratives in his keynote address, as Ayswaria Wariar, Gauri Raje and Mita Vashisht relate the stories of Urmila, Ahalya and Lalleshwari Devi through a feminist lens.

More details may be had from www.gmisf.org

