ADVERTISEMENT

Gaatha storytelling festival brings a colourful bouquet of tales and activities to Mumbai

Published - October 17, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Gaatha — Mumbai International Storytelling Festival 2024 has got an exciting line-up of artistes

Nahla Nainar

Storyteller Sarita Nair is among the performers at the Gaatha programme this week. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

New narratives and fresh perspectives on old tales are set to be the focus of the second edition of Gaatha — Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, co-hosted by the non-profit Mumbai Storytellers Society (MSS) and Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) from October 18 to 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The theme for this year is ‘Mukhauta - Unmasking Narratives’, where we try to present the stories behind the stories. Our aim is not to change the tales, but try to find a nuanced perspective on the accepted versions,” says festival director and MSS founder Usha Venkatraman.

Storytellers from India and abroad will be coming down to Mumbai to enthrall children and adults on the SVU campus with live storytelling, as well as through music, dance, theatre and art.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varied palette

The festival will be focusing on Kerala this year, and will showcase Tholpavakoothu, (shadow puppetry), Kathakali and Mohiniyattam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On October 18, American storyteller and author Heather Forest will be hosting a session on using the creative potential of the voice as an instrument for speaking and singing.

Day 2 will see the art of Kolam explored in detail at the workshop titled ‘Sacred Geometry’ to be conducted by Hema Kannan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day will include queer stories by Ankit Bhuptani and Feroza Engineer in the programming.

‘Story Trails’ will present and experiential tour around the SVC campus about the history of the institution for families.

Seven international and 30 India-based storytellers will be participating in this year’s edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will include a storytelling game called ‘Kathakshri’ to be moderated by Anuradha Rohra and Shilpa Mehta.

Gaatha — Mumbai International Storytelling Festival will conclude on October 20 with ‘Indian Kaleidoscope — Classical Myths and More’.

Writer Amish Tripathi unmasks mythological narratives in his keynote address, as Ayswaria Wariar, Gauri Raje and Mita Vashisht relate the stories of Urmila, Ahalya and Lalleshwari Devi through a feminist lens.

More details may be had from www.gmisf.org

The Gaatha team (from left) Urmi Thakkar, Shalini Bajaj Surve, Hema Subramanian, Amrita Somaiya, Usha Venkatraman, Yamini Shah and Shrriya Pawar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US